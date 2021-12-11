Grimaldi Goal Propels Admirals to Win
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Rocco Grimaldi scored what has to be considered a leading candidate for Goal of the Year to break a 2-2 tie and guide the Admirals to a 4-2 victory over the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
The win completed a two-game home sweep of the Wild and extended the Admirals winning streak to a season-high four games.
With the score tied in the middle of the second period, Grimaldi took an outlet pass in the neutral zone from Grant Mismash and sped into the Iowa zone. When he reached the top of the circle he faked as if to cut to the middle, pulled a spin-o-rama and went upstairs over Iowa goalie Dereck Baribeau right shoulder.
The goal eighth of the season, which is tied for tops on the team, even though he has only played in 13 games for the Ads.
Connor Ingram earned the win in net for Milwaukee, turning aside 23 of the 25 shots he saw from the Wild.
For the second straight night the Admirals came out buzzing, scoring two goals in the first 7:50 courtesy of Michael McCarron and Mismash. McCarron got the first just 2:08 into the contest when he collected a loose puck in front of the Iowa net and stuffed it home for his third of the season. Cole Smith and Mathieu Olivier earned assists on the play.
Mismash made it 2-0 at the 7:50 mark of the opening frame. Jeremy Davies cut from the far boards to between the wheels and fired a shot that went over the net and caromed right to Mismash, who caught Iowa goalie Dereck Baribeau out of position, and beat him five hole.
However, also for the second straight night Iowa scored the next two goals to knot the game at two. Marco Rossi fired a one-time from the right dot for a power-play marker at 11:13 and then was followed by Adam Beckman's fourth of the season on a 2-on-1 rush with Kyle Rau.
Following Grimaldi's goal, team Captain Cole Schneider gave the Ads some insurance with his eighth of the season at 6:44 of the third to push the Milwaukee lead back to two. Schneider collected a loose puck to the right of Baribeau and fired it home after a lengthy flurry of shots from the Admirals.
A balanced offensive attack for the Ads was led by Mismash (1g-1a) and Davies (2a), while a total of 10 different Admirals found the scoresheet.
The Admirals and Wild will play for a third straight game in Des Moines on Tuesday night. The Ads next home game will be on Friday, December 17th when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
