IceHogs Collect over 4,750 Teddies in Thrilling 2-1 Win over Henderson on Teddy Bear Toss
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - Forward Carson Gicewicz scored the Teddy Bear Goal and defenseman Ian Mitchell added the game-winning marker early in the third period to send the Rockford IceHogs (10-9-1-1) over the Henderson Silver Knights (9-7-1-1) 2-1 on Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall. The IceHogs collected a record 4,753 stuffed animals to support Stateline families in need this Holiday season.
The IceHogs controlled the play in the opening period, but the Silver Knights snuck in the first goal of the game at 18:17 off the stick of forward Jake Leschyshyn with a chip shot over the glove of IceHogs netminder Cale Morris (W, 17 saves on 18 shots). Not to be outdone on Teddy Bear Toss Night, the IceHogs responded immediately and Gicewicz buried the Teddy Bear Goal with one minute left in the frame.
In the second period, the IceHogs continued to pour on the pressure and fired a season-high 17 shots on goal. Silver Knights goalie Logan Thompson (L, 40 saves on 42 shots) was tested early and often and kept the contest tied through 40 minutes of play.
Mitchell finally helped the IceHogs crack through just 18 seconds into the third period with his third goal of the season for a 2-1 advantage. Henderson made a last-second push, but Morris and the IceHogs defense sealed the victory. The IceHogs finished the game 0-for-5 on the power play while the Silver Knights went 0-for-2.
The IceHogs head South for the weekend as they battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
Join the IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a Winning Weekday against the Milwaukee Admirals in the final home game before the Holiday Break! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Jan. 11)! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
