IceHogs Push Early; Come up Empty in 5-0 Setback to Silver Knights

December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs (9-9-1-1) generated multiple scoring chances in the opening minutes, but the Henderson Silver Knights (9-6-1-1) settled down and skated away with a 5-0 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday night. Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the shutout victory.

After surviving an early push from the IceHogs in the opening moments including a pair of power plays, the Silver Knights began the game scoring at 13:09 off the stick of defenseman Danil Miromanov. The Silver Knights found space off the right-wing faceoff circle he slid in his third goal of the season under the pads of goalie Collin Delia (L, 28 saves on 33 shots).

The Silver Knights carried the momentum into the second period and added three more markers for a 4-0 advantage through 40 minutes of play. Forward Pavel Dorofeyev netted his team-leading seventh goal of the season 1:55 in to double the lead. On the penalty kill, forward Maxim Marushev was tripped up on a shorthanded breakaway to set up a penalty shot. He would capitalize at 16:51 for his third goal of the season. Forward Paul Cotter capped the period scoring with 16 seconds to spare while on the power play for this fourth goal of the season.

In a highly physical third period, Silver Knights forward Jermaine Loewen wrapped up the contest with his third marker of the campaign at 7:09. The IceHogs finished the contest 0-for-3 on the power play while the Silver Knights went 1-for-4.

The IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving benefiting local organizations is back on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal!

The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss and fans can bring winter clothing items, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a complementary IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

