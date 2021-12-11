Monsters Downed by Phantoms, 4-2
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Saturday night at PPL Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 10-8-2-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Phantoms started the scoring in the opening frame with a power-play marker from Gerry Mayhew at 9:01, but the Monsters answered with Cole Clayton's first AHL goal on the power-play at 14:21 off assists from Kevin Stenlund and Josh Dunne to send the two teams to the first intermision tied 1-1. After Lehigh Valley goaltender Felix Sandstrom was replaced by Pat Nagle to start the second period, Tyler Sikura scored his sixth of the year with assists to Thomas Schemitsch and Liam Foudy to give the Monsters a one goal lead at 9:46 in the second period. Lehigh Valley responded on the man-advantage with a goal from Egor Zamula at 12:33 to send the game into the final frame tied 2-2. The Phantoms jumped in front at 2:30 with a tally from Adam Clendening, before Maksim Sushko quickly pushed the Lehigh Valley lead to 4-2 at 3:45 of the third period to finish the scoring.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 27 stops in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Felix Sandstrom (7) and Pat Nagle (21) combined for 28 saves in the victory.
Up next the Monsters head home to Cleveland to take on the Utica Comets on Thursday, December 16, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 - - 2
LHV 1 1 4 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 30 1/2 3/5 10 min / 5 inf
LHV 31 2/5 1/2 4 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov L 29 4 5-3-2
LHV Sandstrom ND 7 1 3-7-3
LHV Nagle W 21 1 1-0-1
Cleveland Record: 10-8-2-3, 3rd North Division
Lehigh Valley Record: 4-11-4-1, 8th Atlantic Division
