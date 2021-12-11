Seattle Assigns Daccord to Charlotte

December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers got another piece of their goaltending corps back on Saturday, as the Kraken have assigned Joey Daccord to Charlotte.

Daccord has been with the Kraken since being recalled on Dec. 1 and appeared in one game in relief. He returns to Charlotte where he has a 3-4-1 record with a goals-against average of 2.35 and a .915 save percentage.

The Checkers host the Crunch tonight for the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.