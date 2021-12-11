IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay from Indy
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Riley McKay from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
McKay, 22, skated in 19 games with the Fuel this season, adding three goals and five assists for eight points and ranks third in the ECHL with 72 penalty minutes. The Swan River, Manitoba, native dressed in 12 games with the IceHogs last season, picking up one assist and 25 penalty minutes.
The IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving benefiting local organizations is back tonight, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal!
The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss and fans can bring winter clothing items, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a complementary IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
