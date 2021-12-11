Springfield signs F Nick Master, D Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts

Forward Nick Master with the Maine Mariners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that they have signed forward Nick Master and defenseman Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts.

Master, 26, started this season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners, where the forward has tallied 13 points (5g+8a) in 14 games. The Broomall, Pa. native skated collegiately at UMASS-Lowell from 2015-19, tallying 68 points as a River Hawk. He skated in his first AHL game earlier this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Spetz, 25, is in his first professional season, having skated in 15 games with the Worcester Railers thus far in 2021-22. In those contests, he has registered a goal and two assists to go along with seven penalty minutes.

The Thunderbirds are back on home ice this evening against the Providence Bruins for the 5th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas. The game is slated for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

