Kraken Recall Alexander True

The Checkers' top scorer is headed to the NHL, as the Kraken have recalled Alexander True from Charlotte.

The forward has racked up 18 points over 22 games this season to lead the Checkers, including an assist he picked up last night to run his current point streak to four straight games.

True, 24, joins the Kraken for the first time this season, having logged 19 NHL games in his career up to this point - all with the San Jose Sharks.

The Checkers continue their pre-holiday home stand tonight as they host the Syracuse Crunch for the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

