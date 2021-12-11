Gross Sends the Bears Flying in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Bakersfield
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Jordan Gross scored midway through the second period to send an estimated 7,000 stuffed animals flying onto the ice, as the Eagles topped the Bakersfield Condors, 2-1 during the team's annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' event. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced to earn the victory in net, while defenseman Justin Barron netted the game-winning goal, as the Eagles finished their eight-game homestand riding a three-game winning streak.
After a scoreless first period that saw each team go 0-for-2 on the power play, Colorado would finally break through in the second period when Gross snagged a pass between the circles and wired a wrister into the back of the net at the 10:43 mark of the middle frame. The goal was Gross' sixth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge in the contest.
Video of the Teddy Bear Toss goal and event available at: https://we.tl/t-P5Ea6uWEYN
Photos of the event are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vnnqqv0n4a9x6z9/AAD97bcqXAQBzW7LrDU0eAqYa?dl=0
The advantage would grow less than six minutes later when Barron skated to the top of the left-wing circle and snapped a wrister past Condors goalie Ilya Konovalov to put the Eagles on top, 2-0 with 3:40 left to play in the period.
Still in possession of a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes of play, Colorado would watch the advantage be cut in half when Bakersfield forward Dino Kambeitz fired a shot from the right-wing circle that would light the lamp and trim the deficit to 2-1 at the 4:03 mark of the final frame.
The Condors would pull Konovalov in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of the contest, but Francouz and the Eagles would stand tall to hold on for the 2-1 win.
Bakersfield outshot Colorado by a final count of 34-25, as the Eagles went 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, December 15th at 8:00pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021
- Gross Sends the Bears Flying in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- McKenzie Scores in 500th Game as Texas Falls in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Solovyov Strikes Twice as Heat Earn 5-1 Win in Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Swept in Weekend Road Series against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Hold off Grand Rapids 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Mayhew Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Collect over 4,750 Teddies in Thrilling 2-1 Win over Henderson on Teddy Bear Toss - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Work a Little Extra to Earn Eighth Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Brazeau and Keyser Lead the Way as Providence Bruins Earn 3-0 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wild Fall 4-2 to the Admirals in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Downed by Phantoms, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Grimaldi Goal Propels Admirals to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Islanders Topple Marlies 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bruins Spoil T-Birds' Teddy Bear Toss Night with Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Return to Action with 3-2 Overtime Win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Handed First Overtime Loss by Bears, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stun Syracuse with Comeback Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Rally Past Crunch, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Visit Bridgeport in Second of Three Games this Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Abby Canucks Stay Hot, Win 5-1 in San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Springfield signs F Nick Master, D Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 5 Things: Heat at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Seattle Assigns Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Kraken Recall Alexander True - Charlotte Checkers
- Despite Reset, Jr. Checkers Program Thriving in 2021 - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Look to Bounce Back Saturday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Brian Lashoff, Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #18: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop from Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Opens Two-Game Set with Teddy Bear Toss against Toronto - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Extinguish Heat In 5-4 Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Open Weekend with Loss to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Use to Pair in Third to Pull away from San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Moose Rally past Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Put up Season-High Seven Goals in 7-2 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Milwaukee, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Push Early; Come up Empty in 5-0 Setback to Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Complete Comeback over Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pelletier, Phillips Help Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Moose Past Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Overpower Rocket for Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Gross Sends the Bears Flying in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Bakersfield
- Eagles Put up Season-High Seven Goals in 7-2 Win over Condors
- MacDonald Recalled to Colorado Avalanche
- Megna, MacDonald Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Recall Burzan from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies