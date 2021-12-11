Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 2-1

December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights fall to the the IceHogs, 2-1, on Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jake Leschyshyn notched one for the Silver Knights at the end of the first frame, but his was quickly followed by a goal from IceHog's Carson Gicewicz. After a scoreless second period, Ian Mitchell gave the IceHogs their first lead of the weekend with a goal 18 seconds into the third. The game ended with a Rockford win, 2-1.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights travel to Tucson Arena to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Dec. 14 and 15 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Watch the game on AHLtv or listen live at 1230 The Game.

