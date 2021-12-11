Bears Return to Action with 3-2 Overtime Win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - The Hershey Bears returned to action for the first time in over two weeks on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena, defeating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2 in overtime. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby tallied the overtime winner, and Mike Vecchione added two assists in his return to the lineup. The win improved Hershey's record to 9-6-2-1.

After having five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues, the Chocolate and White took the ice Saturday for the first time since Nov. 26 at Rochester. The Chocolate and White fell behind early, as only 4:07 into the game, Valtteri Puustinen struck for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Puustinen one-timed a Felix Robert pass through the legs of Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley to provide the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Hershey responded at 8:18 of the opening frame for the equalizer. Defenseman Bobby Nardella connected for his first goal of the season to tie the score 1-1. Vecchione, returning for his first game since Nov. 5, won the faceoff back to Nardella. The blue liner's shot eluded Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Tommy Nappier with net front traffic from Matt Moulson. Shots after 20 minutes were 11-7 Penguins. Hershey finished the night a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill highlighted by a successful 5-on-3 kill in the first period.

Into the second period, both teams traded goals in a span less than 30 seconds. Cody Franson gave Hershey a brief lead at 3:23 of the middle stanza with his third goal of the season. On the power play, Hershey won a faceoff and Franson's slap shot from the left-point gave Hershey a 2-1 lead. Joe Snively and Moulson assisted on the goal.

Just 28 seconds later, Felix Robert tied the game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, scoring on a broken play from the left circle. It was Robert's fifth goal of the season and assisted by Radim Zohorna.

The third period settled nothing as each team failed to score, and the game progressed to sudden-death overtime. With just 51 seconds to spare, Jonsson-Fjallby tallied for the Bears to give Hershey the two points. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fanned on a clearing pass, and Jonsson-Fjallby collected the loose puck. He fed Vecchione on the left wing, and the forward's shot was denied by Nappier. Jonsson-Fjallby swatted home the rebound to give Hershey its fourth overtime win of the season. The goal was Jonsson-Fjallby's fourth of the season, and his second in overtime this year.

Shots finished 30-30. Hershey went 1-for-4 on the power play in addition to their perfect night on the penalty kill.

The Bears return to action tomorrow on home ice versus the Laval Rocket at 5 p.m. Visit HersheyBears.com for ticket information. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.