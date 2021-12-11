Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs celebrate their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving tonight against the Henderson Silver Knights at 6:00 at BMO Harris Bank Center! Tonight is the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Let the Fur Fly Tonight on Teddy Bear Toss

The IceHogs celebrate their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving tonight! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal! Buy Tickets

Bundle Up the Stateline Community

The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss tonight and fans can bring winter clothing items, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a complementary IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)! Buy Tickets

That's A Lot of Fluff

Last season, IceHogs fans donated over 1,690 stuffed animals during the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss during a special drive-thru event at BMO Harris Bank Center. Since the team's inception, the IceHogs have generated over 45,000 stuffed animals through the event, all of which are donated to local organizations. Buy Tickets

Hogs Look to Close Homestand on High Note

After opening their three-game homestand with a thrilling 4-3 comeback shootout win over Iowa on Wednesday, the IceHogs welcomed in the Silver Knights for the first time in team history last night. The Hogs started the contest with early offensive pushes including a pair of power plays, but the Silver Knights settled down after nearly going two weeks between games to take a 5-0 victory. Recap & Highlights

Home for the Holidays

The IceHogs are 4-4-1-0 on home ice this season and have earned points in five of their last eight home games (4-3-1-0). The IceHogs will travel to Texas for a quick two-game set on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 & 18 before playing their final game before the Holiday break on Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee in Rockford.

The IceHogs head South for the weekend as they battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Join the IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a Winning Weekday against the Milwaukee Admirals in the final home game before the Holiday Break! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Jan. 11)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 9-9-1-1, 20 points (5th, Central Division)

Henderson: 9-6-1-1, 20 points (3rd, Pacific Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold:

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. Henderson, 0-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. Henderson

Mon., Apr. 4 at Henderson

Tues., Apr. 5 at Henderson

IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, All-Time

0-1-0-0

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Henderson: Manny Viveiros (2nd season with Silver Knights)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Henderson: Vegas Golden Knights

