Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs celebrate their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving tonight against the Henderson Silver Knights at 6:00 at BMO Harris Bank Center! Tonight is the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season.
Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!
Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.
Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!
Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy
Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.
Let the Fur Fly Tonight on Teddy Bear Toss
The IceHogs celebrate their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving tonight! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal! Buy Tickets
Bundle Up the Stateline Community
The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss tonight and fans can bring winter clothing items, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a complementary IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)! Buy Tickets
That's A Lot of Fluff
Last season, IceHogs fans donated over 1,690 stuffed animals during the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss during a special drive-thru event at BMO Harris Bank Center. Since the team's inception, the IceHogs have generated over 45,000 stuffed animals through the event, all of which are donated to local organizations. Buy Tickets
Hogs Look to Close Homestand on High Note
After opening their three-game homestand with a thrilling 4-3 comeback shootout win over Iowa on Wednesday, the IceHogs welcomed in the Silver Knights for the first time in team history last night. The Hogs started the contest with early offensive pushes including a pair of power plays, but the Silver Knights settled down after nearly going two weeks between games to take a 5-0 victory. Recap & Highlights
Home for the Holidays
The IceHogs are 4-4-1-0 on home ice this season and have earned points in five of their last eight home games (4-3-1-0). The IceHogs will travel to Texas for a quick two-game set on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 & 18 before playing their final game before the Holiday break on Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee in Rockford.
The IceHogs head South for the weekend as they battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
Join the IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a Winning Weekday against the Milwaukee Admirals in the final home game before the Holiday Break! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Jan. 11)! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
2021-22 Regular-Season Records:
Rockford: 9-9-1-1, 20 points (5th, Central Division)
Henderson: 9-6-1-1, 20 points (3rd, Pacific Division)
2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold:
Fri., Dec. 10 vs. Henderson, 0-5 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sat., Dec. 11 vs. Henderson
Mon., Apr. 4 at Henderson
Tues., Apr. 5 at Henderson
IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record
0-1-0-0
IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, All-Time
0-1-0-0
Head Coaches
Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)
Henderson: Manny Viveiros (2nd season with Silver Knights)
NHL Affiliate
Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks
Henderson: Vegas Golden Knights
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021
- Game #18: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop from Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Opens Two-Game Set with Teddy Bear Toss against Toronto - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Extinguish Heat In 5-4 Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Open Weekend with Loss to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Use to Pair in Third to Pull away from San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Moose Rally past Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Put up Season-High Seven Goals in 7-2 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Milwaukee, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Push Early; Come up Empty in 5-0 Setback to Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Complete Comeback over Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pelletier, Phillips Help Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Moose Past Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Overpower Rocket for Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center
- IceHogs Push Early; Come up Empty in 5-0 Setback to Silver Knights
- IceHogs Welcome Silver Knights to the BMO for the First Time on $2 Bud Light Friday
- Blackhawks Acquire Kurtis Gabriel for Defenseman Chad Krys
- Mitchell and Delia Deliver Big Moments in 4-3 Comeback Shootout Win over Wild