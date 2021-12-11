Brazeau and Keyser Lead the Way as Providence Bruins Earn 3-0 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Justin Brazeau scored his first two goals of the season and Kyle Keyser recorded his first career shutout as the Providence Bruins skated to a 3-0 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night. Providence outshot Springfield, 32-24, and went three-for-three on the penalty kill. Tonight's victory marks the P-Bruins first win over Springfield this season.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

"This win really says a lot about the veteran players on this team. What people don't see is a leader like Aaron Ness, who really took a hold of the guys earlier this week when we only had a few players skating.

"We only had a couple days to prepare and I'm not going to lie, I was concerned about the mental state of the team, and obviously the health of the team first and foremost.

"When you ramp it back up without a lot of preparation like that, it's just a real challenge. I can only imagine being a player and going through that.

"Tonight was really about the guys and how much they care for each other. We didn't play the way we wanted to last night and tonight was a great response."

STATS

- Kyle Keyser picked up his first career shutout after stopping all 24 shots he faced in his second start in as many nights. Keyser has appeared in 12 games this season and has a 2.44 GAA paired with a .914 save percentage.

- Justin Brazeau scored the first two goals of the game, his first two tallies with the P-Bruins.

- Eduards Tralmaks skated on a line with Brazeau and recorded two assists for his second career multi- point game.

- Aaron Ness picked up a primary assist, his sixth helper of the season. Ness has recorded six assists in his last seven games.

- Keltie Jeri-Leon scored his first career AHL goal in the third period.

- Alex-Olivier Voyer recorded his first point of the season with an assist on Brazeau's game-opening goal.

- Curtis Hall picked up his second assist of the season with a helper on Jeri-Leon's first career goal.

- Matt Filipe earned the primary assist on Jeri-Leon's goal. Filipe has scored one goal and added three assists for four points this season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, December 12 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

HARTFORD 18 26

SPRINGFIELD 21 30

HERSHEY 18 21

PROVIDENCE 19 22

CHARLOTTE 23 24

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 19 19

BRIDGEPORT 23 19

LEHIGH VALLEY 19 11

1st 2nd 3rd Final PROVIDENCE 1 1 1 3 SPRINGFIELD 0 0 0 0

