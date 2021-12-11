Brazeau and Keyser Lead the Way as Providence Bruins Earn 3-0 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Justin Brazeau scored his first two goals of the season and Kyle Keyser recorded his first career shutout as the Providence Bruins skated to a 3-0 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night. Providence outshot Springfield, 32-24, and went three-for-three on the penalty kill. Tonight's victory marks the P-Bruins first win over Springfield this season.
RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH
"This win really says a lot about the veteran players on this team. What people don't see is a leader like Aaron Ness, who really took a hold of the guys earlier this week when we only had a few players skating.
"We only had a couple days to prepare and I'm not going to lie, I was concerned about the mental state of the team, and obviously the health of the team first and foremost.
"When you ramp it back up without a lot of preparation like that, it's just a real challenge. I can only imagine being a player and going through that.
"Tonight was really about the guys and how much they care for each other. We didn't play the way we wanted to last night and tonight was a great response."
STATS
- Kyle Keyser picked up his first career shutout after stopping all 24 shots he faced in his second start in as many nights. Keyser has appeared in 12 games this season and has a 2.44 GAA paired with a .914 save percentage.
- Justin Brazeau scored the first two goals of the game, his first two tallies with the P-Bruins.
- Eduards Tralmaks skated on a line with Brazeau and recorded two assists for his second career multi- point game.
- Aaron Ness picked up a primary assist, his sixth helper of the season. Ness has recorded six assists in his last seven games.
- Keltie Jeri-Leon scored his first career AHL goal in the third period.
- Alex-Olivier Voyer recorded his first point of the season with an assist on Brazeau's game-opening goal.
- Curtis Hall picked up his second assist of the season with a helper on Jeri-Leon's first career goal.
- Matt Filipe earned the primary assist on Jeri-Leon's goal. Filipe has scored one goal and added three assists for four points this season.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, December 12 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
HARTFORD 18 26
SPRINGFIELD 21 30
HERSHEY 18 21
PROVIDENCE 19 22
CHARLOTTE 23 24
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 19 19
BRIDGEPORT 23 19
LEHIGH VALLEY 19 11
1st 2nd 3rd Final PROVIDENCE 1 1 1 3 SPRINGFIELD 0 0 0 0
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021
- Gross Sends the Bears Flying in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- McKenzie Scores in 500th Game as Texas Falls in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Solovyov Strikes Twice as Heat Earn 5-1 Win in Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Swept in Weekend Road Series against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Hold off Grand Rapids 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Mayhew Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Collect over 4,750 Teddies in Thrilling 2-1 Win over Henderson on Teddy Bear Toss - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Work a Little Extra to Earn Eighth Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Brazeau and Keyser Lead the Way as Providence Bruins Earn 3-0 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wild Fall 4-2 to the Admirals in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Downed by Phantoms, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Grimaldi Goal Propels Admirals to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Islanders Topple Marlies 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bruins Spoil T-Birds' Teddy Bear Toss Night with Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Return to Action with 3-2 Overtime Win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Handed First Overtime Loss by Bears, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stun Syracuse with Comeback Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Rally Past Crunch, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Visit Bridgeport in Second of Three Games this Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Abby Canucks Stay Hot, Win 5-1 in San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Springfield signs F Nick Master, D Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 5 Things: Heat at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Seattle Assigns Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Kraken Recall Alexander True - Charlotte Checkers
- Despite Reset, Jr. Checkers Program Thriving in 2021 - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Look to Bounce Back Saturday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Brian Lashoff, Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #18: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop from Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Opens Two-Game Set with Teddy Bear Toss against Toronto - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Extinguish Heat In 5-4 Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Open Weekend with Loss to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Use to Pair in Third to Pull away from San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Moose Rally past Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Put up Season-High Seven Goals in 7-2 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Milwaukee, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Push Early; Come up Empty in 5-0 Setback to Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Complete Comeback over Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pelletier, Phillips Help Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Moose Past Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Overpower Rocket for Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Brazeau and Keyser Lead the Way as Providence Bruins Earn 3-0 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-1
- Providence Bruins Sign Ege, Murphy, Polino to Professional Tryouts
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins Schedule Changes
- Senyshyn Leads the Way with a Hat Trick as P-Bruins Defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5-1