Brian Lashoff, Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids

December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned defenseman Brian Lashoff and center Kyle Criscuolo to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lashoff has spent parts of seven seasons in the NHL with Detroit, most recently in the 2019-20 season where he totaled one assist in nine contests. The 12th-year-pro did not appear in any games with Detroit this week but has suited up for 136 NHL games, registering 15 points (2-13-15) and 65 penalty minutes. Lashoff last saw action in the NHL on Jan. 14, 2020 against the Islanders. The Albany, N.Y., native is a two-time Calder Cup champion and has spent the last two seasons as captain of Grand Rapids, after serving the previous five years as an alternate. The defenseman's 529 games played for the Griffins ranks first among active AHL players who have spent their entire AHL career with the same club and seventh in league history among one-team players.

Criscuolo joined the Red Wings for the second time this season, as the center made his NHL season debut on Dec. 1 against Seattle but did not see any game action this time around. Criscuolo has appeared in 10 NHL contests, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a seven-game point streak (7-7-14) from Nov. 20-Dec. 6 with the Griffins, which is a new career high for the forward. Criscuolo's three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26, Dec. 3-6) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is a team high for Grand Rapids.

