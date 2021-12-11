Marlies Visit Bridgeport in Second of Three Games this Weekend

The Toronto Marlies are in Bridgeport on Saturday to take on the Islanders in their second of three games this weekend. The Marlies are coming off of a 4-2 win in Springfield on Friday night, while the Islanders last played on Sunday when they lost to Charlotte.

The last time these two teams met, was the final game of the 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 pause. Bridgeport came out victorious back on March 11th 2020 4-1.

A few players to watch for in this matchup include Chris Terry for the Islanders and Brett Seney for the Marlies. Terry leads Bridgeport with 18 points this season, while Seney leads the Marlies in goals with nine. Joseph Duszak leads the Marlies in points with 16, while still looking for his first goal of the season.

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

