Eagles Put up Season-High Seven Goals in 7-2 Win over Condors

December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Seven different skaters found the back of the net, while five different Eagles registered multi-point performances, as Colorado put up a season-high seven goals to defeat the Bakersfield Condors, 7-2 on Friday. Goaltender Pavel Francouz earned his second-straight win in net, stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced. Forward Ryan Wagner paced the Eagles with a goal and two assists, while Cal Burke, Roland McKeown and Kiefer Sherwood each collected a goal and an assist in the victory.

Colorado would jump on the scoreboard first in the contest, as Wagner swung a pass from the left-wing boards to the high slot and McKeown would rifle a shot into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 13:06 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow when a tenacious forecheck by Burke created a turnover which Burke would play to the low slot. Wagner snagged the puck at the top of the crease and roofed a shot past Condors goalie Olivier Rodrigue, stretching Colorado's advantage to 2-0 with 1:44 left to play in the opening 20 minutes of action. The Eagles would go on to put up a season-high 22 shots on goal in the first period and headed to the intermission still on top, 2-0.

Colorado would pour it on in the second period, as the Eagles would put up a season-high four goals in the middle frame. It would start when forward Mikhail Maltsev settled a puck out of midair on top of the crease and poked it into the back of the net to give Colorado a 3-0 advantage just 4:43 into the period.

The Eagles would strike again 1:12 later when Sherwood buried a penalty shot to stretch Colorado's lead to 4-0. The scoring would continue when the Eagles flipped the script on a penalty kill, as Burke would dart down the ice on a shorthanded breakaway before backhanding a shot past Rodrigue to make it 5-0 at the 9:33 mark of the second stanza.

Forward Martin Kaut would join in on the action when he swept a shot from his knees that would light the lamp and give Colorado a commanding 6-0 advantage with 8:24 left to play in the period.

Bakersfield would finally break through when forward Brendan Perlini sliced through the left-wing circle before tucking a backhander past Francouz to trim the deficit to 6-1 at the 19:47 mark of the second 20 minutes of play.

Still on top 6-1 as the two teams took to the ice for the third period, Colorado would see Perlini cut further into the Eagles lead when he buried a one-timer from the right-wing circle on the power play to trim Colorado's advantage to 6-2 at the 6:18 mark of the period.

With Ilya Konovalov taking over the net from Rodrigue to start the final frame, the Eagles would once again find the back of the net when forward Jean-Luc Foudy snapped a wrister from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and give Colorado a 7-2 lead with just 2:22 left to play.

The Eagles outshot Bakersfield 48-27, as Colorado ended the night going 0-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, December 11th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.