Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Milwaukee, 4-3

December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Iowa Wild (9-8-2-1; 21 pts.) lost in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals (8-12-1-0; 17 pts.) by a score of 4-3. Iowa forward Alexander Khovanov scored his first career AHL goal in the loss.

Milwaukee forward Graham Knott opened the scoring at 12:21 of the first period with a pass in front of Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (21 saves) that deflected off an Iowa skate and in to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Admirals forward Mitch McLain put a wrist shot past Jones from the left faceoff dot to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead at 13:12 of the first period.

Shortly after McLain's tally, Wild forward Kyle Rau finished a rebound chance on the power play at the right post of Milwaukee goaltender Devin Cooley (30 saves) that was created by a shot from Iowa forward Adam Beckman from the top of the left faceoff circle. Rau's goal came at 14:33 of the first period and Beckman and Wild forward Will Bitten recorded assists on the play.

At the end of the first period, the Wild trailed the Admirals 2-1. Milwaukee led 13-10 in shots as both teams headed to the second period.

At 6:15 of the second period, Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa lifted a rebound off a Nick Swaney shot from the right-side half wall past Cooley to tie the game at two goals apiece. Swaney was the only Iowa player to be credited with an assist on the play.

After the second period, the Wild and the Admirals surged towards the third period tied 2-2. The Wild outshot Milwaukee 13-8 in the second period and held a 23-21 lead in total shots at the end of two periods.

Khovanov collected a pass from Cramarossa at the top of the left circle on the power play, stepped into the slot and ripped a wrist shot past Cooley to give the Wild a 3-2 lead at 14:42 of the third period. Cramarossa and Wild forward Dominic Turgeon recorded assists on Khovanov's first goal as a member of the Iowa Wild.

Admirals defenseman Matt Tennyson beat Jones with a wrist shot from the point at 18:23 of the third period to tie the game 3-3.

At the end of regulation, Iowa and Milwaukee headed into overtime tied 3-3. Shots in the third period were 10-3 in favor of the Wild. In total, Iowa led 33-24 in shots at the end of regulation.

After an Iowa penalty sent the Admirals to the power play in overtime, Milwaukee forward Cody Glass sent a wrist shot on net from just above and in between both faceoff circles that got through Jones and crossed the line to give the Admirals a 4-3 victory at 2:01 of the overtime period.

The Admirals outshot the Wild 3-0 in overtime. At the conclusion of the game, Iowa led 33-27 in shots. The Wild were 2-for-6 and the Admirals were 1-for-4 on the power play on the night.

Next, the Wild play in Milwaukee again on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Faceoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

