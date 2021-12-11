Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Opens Two-Game Set with Teddy Bear Toss against Toronto

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (7-12-1-2) continue a five-game homestand against a couple of North Division teams this weekend, facing the Toronto Marlies (10-6-1-1) at 7 p.m. tonight and the Belleville Senators (10-11-0-0) at 3 p.m. Sunday. Bridgeport is 3-1-1-0 against the North Division this season.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS IS TONIGHT!

The Islanders host one of their most popular promotions of the season tonight, the annual "Teddy Bear Toss," where all fans are encouraged to bring new or gently-used stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice when the Islanders score their first goal. All toys will be donated to New Reach, the Nonprofit of the Night. Then on Sunday afternoon, Santa Claus visits Webster Bank Arena for "North Pole Night." Arrive early for a meet-and-greet with Santa!

LAST TIME OUT

Chris Terry and Andy Andreoff each found the back of the net last Sunday, but the Islanders suffered a 3-2 loss to the Charlotte Checkers at Webster Bank Arena. Charlotte's Grigori Denisenko recorded a power-play goal in the final three minutes of regulation to break a late tie. Jakub Skarek (5-5-2) made 15 saves in Bridgeport's setback, which snapped a two-game win streak.

ISLANDERS VS. MARLIES

Tonight's game is the first of two between the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs' affiliate this season, and their only matchup in Connecticut. Bridgeport most recently hosted Toronto on Mar. 11, 2020, a 4-1 victory in the last game before the Covid-19 shutout that prematurely ended the 2019-20 campaign.

VIEW FROM TORONTO

Head coach Greg Moore's club earned a 4-2 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center last night, opening a three-game road trip through the Atlantic Division. Joey Anderson scored a hat trick and former Bridgeport forward Josh Ho-Sang collected two assists, while goalie Erik Kallgren made 37 saves for his team-leading fifth win. Ho-Sang, who played 172 games over parts of four years with Bridgeport, is tied for the Marlies lead with nine goals this season. Defenseman Joseph Duszak paces the club in points (16) and assists (16), and is third among all AHL players in helpers. The Marlies are third in the North Division with 22 points in 18 games.

ISLANDERS VS. SENATORS

Sunday's matinee is the second and final meeting between the Islanders and Senators this season, and the only contest between the two clubs in Bridgeport. Belleville earned a 3-2 win at home to open the series on Nov. 13th when Roby Jarventie broke a 2-2 tie with an even-strength goal in the final five minutes. Arnaud Durandeau and Austin Czarnik had the Islanders' tallies.

VIEW FROM BELLEVILLE

The Ottawa Senators' affiliate snapped a three-game slide with a 4-1 win against the Providence Bruins at Dunkin' Donuts Center last night. Each goal came from a different player and Kevin Mandolese made 24 saves on 25 shots. Jake Lucchini was held off the scoresheet, but the forward leads Belleville with 10 goals and 19 points in 21 games. The Senators enter the weekend in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with 20 points and have Saturday night off prior to facing Bridgeport on Sunday.

TERRY EXTENDS SCORING STREAK

Chris Terry scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season last Sunday and extended his point streak to five games (one goal, five assists). The five-time AHL All-Star has points in 12 of his 19 games this season and not only paces the Islanders in goals, but also points (17), shots (63), PPG (2, tied with Michael Dal Colle and Austin Czarnik) and multi-point contests (4, tied with Simon Holmstrom).

BACK WITH BRIDGEPORT

Forwards Austin Czarnik and Otto Koivula returned from the New York Islanders this weekend and are expected to play tonight. Czarnik returns to the AHL on a three-game point streak (11/24 - 11/27) and had three points (one goal, two assists) in four NHL games this season, including a goal on Thursday against Nashville. Koivula had one assist (first NHL point) in three games with New York this season. He leads Bridgeport in assists (12) and has 15 points in 17 AHL game this year.

SCHNEIDER'S STRING OF SUCCESS

Cory Schneider's (2-6-0) last four games have been his best with Bridgeport, and specifically each of the last two, in which he's earned back-to-back wins. Schneider made 25 saves in a 4-1 victory against Lehigh Valley on Nov. 27th and stopped 29 of 31 shots in last Saturday's win against Utica. He has a 1.48 GAA and .947 save percentage in his last two starts, and a .937 save percentage in his last four starts.

QUICK HITS

Richard Panik played his 700th game between the AHL and NHL last Sunday... Samuel Bolduc turned 21 years old on Thursday... Paul LaDue has points (assists) in back-to-back games since coming back from the NY Islanders... Chris Terry is tied for eighth in the AHL in shots on goal (63).

AFFILIATE REPORT

New York Islanders (6-11-5); Last: 4-3 L vs. NSH, Thursday -- Next: Tonight vs. NJ, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (7-10-0-1): Last: 3-2 L at ME, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. ME, 7:05 p.m. ET

