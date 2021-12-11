Gulls Open Weekend with Loss to Ontario

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-2 to the Ontario Reign tonight at Toyota Arena in the opening game of their weekend home-and-home series.

Jacob Perreault opened the scoring with his team leading eighth goal of the season at 3:11 of the first period. Brayden Tracey earned the primary assist on the play for his 16th point of the season (6-10=16) to remain tied with Perreault (8-8=16) for the team lead in scoring.

Greg Pateryn scored his second goal of the season at 18:35 of the second period.

Kodie Curran, Bryce Kindopp and Danny O'Regan each earned assists. Curran and Kindopp have collected helpers in each of their last two games.

Lukas Dostal made 22 saves in the setback.

The San Diego Gulls will conclude their weekend series with the Ontario Reign tomorrow at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.)

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Greg Pateryn

On what he saw from the point before scoring:

Just with the power play and our unit there, I'm just keeping it as simple as possible. Getting pucks at the net, getting traffic there and you know, eventually, something is going to go in and we were lucky that one did there.

On if a goal scored just after the power play helps build the team's confidence with special teams:

Yeah, you know anytime you get a goal whether the power play is ending or right at the end, it definitely gives that group a little bit of confidence and a little bit of sustainability in those things working and sticking to it. So, it was good just for the mindset of the group to show that something like that can be effective.

On how excited the team is for the upcoming seven-game homestand:

Everyone is, you know, we've got to move on from this and take away the good and fix a few things here and there, but everyone is excited to be able to get back and go back at it again tomorrow night.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On tonight's game:

We had our chances to tie the game a few times. I just feel we got a little bit overwhelmed at times. I think we, even if we have a lot of young guys, we could be a little better than that. It's disappointing. You're pretty close. You have some good moment in the game. I still think we had a lot of guys that could do a little better. I know I'm demanding. I know they have a hell of a lineup. I know they have a hell of a hockey club. And I know we shut them down for a big part of the game and I could come in here with pom poms and tell you how great we did with a young team, but I want more. I need more. And this is the message I give the guys. I'm not mad at them. I just feel we got a little more in some details, but I know it's not a lack of caring. It's just that I've gotta raise the bar. I'm not using any excuses here.

On their special teams:

Well, we're using a lot of guys, a lot of positions, so I think we get sometimes we try to bypass the process of the power play. You're not going to score every time. You score once out of four you're good. I feel we got affected a little bit. We have a lot of young guys on the ice that are impatient. I'm patient with them. It's kinda what it is right now. We're losing some key players, it's the reality. They're not excuses. We got a goal on kinda the power play there, even if the guy was coming out (of the penalty box). Like I said, we played a hell of a hockey club in their arena, but I still think we got a little more. And little plays that we could have extended the game.

On Jacob Perreault:

We got work to do still, but obviously I'm looking where he is coming from from two years ago and last year and now. We're asking (a lot of him), but that's his job to deliver. So, I was happy he scored, cause your right, but we gotta push him. We gotta push him to be more consistent. We gotta push him to be more accountable on the ice. Obviously, he's getting a lot of minutes and this is what I'm talking about, I'm pushing them. I'm not using age or experience as excuses. I think we're better than that a little bit. Although there's a lot of good things, I'm going to push the guys tomorrow and see what we can do.

On returning to home ice tomorrow:

We haven't played that much lately and I feel we had some decent performance versus good teams, but not great performances. But we're in there. I thought last weekend we coulda won one of the two. We lost tonight and I feel we could have been a little better to get, maybe, our chance to go a little deeper in the game. Although we were just one shot away with a minute left. Looking forward to seeing how we're going to react and see if we can improve just a little bit from tonight.

