Wild Down Silver Knights, Win 4-1
March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (23-23-4-3; 53 pts.) defeated the Henderson Silver Knights (23-20-3-1; 50 pts.) by a score of 4-1 at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Mar. 12. Wild forward Damien Giroux tallied the game-winning goal, which marked his first goal since Oct. 22, 2021.
With Henderson on the power play, Silver Knights forward Gage Quinney beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (33 saves) with a one-timer from the top of the right circle at 12:01 of the first period. Quinney's tally gave Henderson a 1-0 lead.
Henderson's power play goal was the only goal of the first period and the Wild trailed the Silver Knights by a score of 1-0 as both teams rolled into the first intermission. Henderson led 10-6 in shots after the first stanza.
Wild defenseman Calen Addison put a wrist shot from the high slot past Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera (16 saves) at 14:54 of the second period to tie the game 1-1. Wild forward Victor Rask and Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts recorded assists on the play.
After two periods, Iowa and Henderson were knotted up at one goal apiece. The Silver Knights outshot the Wild for the second consecutive period as shots in the second period were 11-4 in favor of Henderson. Through two periods, Henderson led 21-10 in shots over Iowa.
After an Iowa point shot was blocked in front of Patera, Giroux gathered in the loose puck and scored on a spinning wrist shot at 12:06 of the third period. His goal gave the Wild a 2-1 lead and Wild forward Nolan Stevens and Addison were credited with assists on the play.
Almost immediately after Patera went to the Henderson bench for the extra attacker, Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa scored on the empty net from Iowa's defensive zone at 17:51 of the third period. His goal extended Iowa's lead to 3-1 and was assisted by Iowa forward Nick Swaney and Rask.
With Patera back on the Silver Knights' bench, Iowa forward Mason Shaw found Iowa defenseman Kevin Czuczman at the point and Czuczman scored the second empty net goal of the game for the Wild at 18:37 of the third period. Shaw recorded the lone assist on Czuczman's goal that gave the Wild a 4-1 lead.
The Wild held their lead through the end of the third period and won by a final score of 4-1. The Silver Knights outshot the Wild 13-10 in the third period and 34-20 overall.
Only one power play goal was scored on the night as Iowa was 0-for-3 and Henderson was 1-for-6 in the game.
Following their Saturday night contest with Henderson, the Wild host the Silver Knights for the second consecutive day on Sunday, Mar. 13. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. CT.
