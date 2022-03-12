5 Things: Heat vs. San Jose

STOCKTON HEAT (33-9-4-1) vs SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (18-28-2-1)

6:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (21)

Points - Matthew Phillips (50)

Barracuda:

Goals - Scott Reedy/Joachim Blichfeld (18)

Points - Joachim Blichfeld (33)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 37-for-192, 19.3% (t-18th)/PK - 177-for-203, 87.2% (1st)

Barracuda:

PP - 46-for-216, 21.3% (7th)/PK - 141-for-187, 75.4% (30th)

1. HEAT INDEX

The weekend set hits Stockton as the Heat look to finish off a sweep of the Barracuda, a rematch on the heels of a 6-5 barnburner Friday in San Jose. The Heat, paced by multi-point games from Juuso Valimaki, Matthew Phillips and Jakob Pelletier, erased a pair of two-goal deficits in the final frame in the come-from-behind victory, Phillips knotting the game at five apiece with less than two minutes remaining. The Heat, who are 5-1-0-0 on the year against San Jose, can clinch the season series against their NorCal rival with a win Saturday.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Never out of the fight, the Heat battled to the end to earn two points on Friday with the team's fifth win of the season when trailing after two periods of play. Stockton, which is a very respectable 5-7-0-0 in such games, also stemmed a series trend against the Barracuda in which the team that scores first had won every game through five meetings on the season set. THAT... Another game, another contribution from Stockton's third line of Emilio Pettersen - Byron Froese - Walker Duehr. For the wingers, each found the back of the net to continue their strong play on the offensive end with Pettersen claiming his fifth goal in a month and extending his scoring streak to three games while his counterpart lit the lamp for the third consecutive game. THE OTHER... If the game goes to a shootout, the verdict is in and the Heat have the distinct advantage. Stockton has won five of six games decided in the skills competition, including victories in the last four. On Friday, four of six skaters lit the lamp for the Heat with Johannes Kinnvall earning the clincher in his first attempt of the season.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Jakob Pelletier

How good has he been of late (well, and all season)? With his second-consecutive multi-point effort, including his fourth goal in the last two games, Pelletier has climbed to within 10 points of Stockton's rookie season scoring record of 56 points set by Mark Jankowski in the 2016-17 season.

Barracuda - Artemi Kniazev

With two goals and an assist Friday, Kniazev earned first star honors after a strong effort in the loss. The defenseman has four points and two goals in five games against Stockton this season, a minus-3 in those tilts.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Justin Kirkland is three goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Glenn Gawdin is three assists shy of 100 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"It's pretty simple. As an athlete, you always prepare for the best teams, and sometimes you under-prepare for the teams that you think you're going to have an easy time with. We can't make that mistake. We've had a great season so far. I think we've approached every game with the right mentality of having to come to work and compete. At times, teams let their foot off the throttle. We don't want to let that happen to our group." - Don Nachbaur on facing teams lower in the standings

