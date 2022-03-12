Dostal Does it All as Gulls Blank Bakersfield

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls shutout the Bakersfield Condors 3-0 Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena in the season-series finale to finish 3-2-1 against the Condors on the campaign. Lukas Dostal stopped all 22 shots faced for his second shutout and 13th win of the season, becoming just the third goaltender in Gulls history to record multiple shutouts in one season (last: 2017-18, Reto Berra - 3). Since Jan. 7, Dostal has posted an 8-4-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and .932 save percentage to lead all AHL goaltenders (min. 500 minutes played) in SV%, while ranking tied for second in shutouts, seventh in GAA and tied for ninth in wins.

Trevor Carrick opened the scoring at 4:32 of the first period with his seventh goal of the campaign, which stood as the game-winning goal to mark his first as a Gull. Carrick has compiled 2-4=6 points over his last six contests.

Benoit-Oliver Groulx scored a goal for a second consecutive game (2-1=3) and collected an assist for 2-3=5 points over his last five games and 8-7=15 points over his last 20 outings.

Alex Limoges earned his first multi-assist game of the season (0-2=2) to extend his point streak into a third game (1-3=4), matching his season high. Limoges has earned points in five of his last seven contests (4-3=7).

Nikolas Brouillard netted his ninth goal of the season and continues to lead Gulls skaters in assists and points with 9-20-29 points. His nine goals paces Gulls defenseman and ranks fourth among San Diego skaters. Among AHL defenseman leaders, Brouillard ranks tied for third in goals, tied for 12th in points and tied for 19th in assists.

Axel Anderson, Lucas Elvenes and Jacob Perreault each earned assists. Perreault registered an assist for a second straight game for 1-5=6 points over his last seven games.

The Gulls return home to Pechanga Arena San Diego for the first time in 22 days to host the Ontario Reign Saturday, Mar. 12 (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Assistant Coach Daniel Jacob

On the slowing down Bakersfield's attack:

We did slow them down, but the main thing...and let's go back to the Stockton game, I think we gave them a lot of their offense by mismanaging the puck. And that was the keyword tonight. We've done a good job managing both blue lines and it showed.

On limiting shot totals:

We don't really look at it. We looked at it at the end and we wanted it out to the boys, like, this is how we wanted to manage it like a road game, which we did. Kept it simple. Wanted to play quick. Wanted to be in their end. Wanted to forecheck hard, which we did. You know, most of the offense, if you play the right way, it's going to be given by mismanaging the puck. And again, it was the keyword and the guys responded well.

On managing the game with a busy schedule:

We wanted to play fast and the fact that we always moved our legs, we finished...cut their routes, we got the puck back, we played fast again. You know, we put the puck behind their net and had them work for their money. And then special teams, when we had the power play, we stayed in their zone for a full two minutes I think twice. So, it's been a good road game, a good greasy game for us.

On what needs replicated tomorrow against Ontario:

You know, we're coming back. We're coming (home) late, really late. They've (Ontario) been waiting for us. They played their last game on Wednesday. So, just to show you the complexity of the AHL calendar. So, it's the same mindset, making sure that we don't fuel their offense. We know they're a fast team, a veteran team. So, we want to make sure we stick to our guns and our principle and at the same time you want to use that momentum as well from tonight's game. We get back home, we get on the bus and make sure we get hydrated, we eat our fuel and go back to work tomorrow.

On Lukas Dostal and the defense in front of him:

He's done really well early on. He had some good shots from up close and he's done really well. So, after that I think we kind of took over. He plays well when everything is structured in front of him and that's what we gave him tonight.

Trevor Carrick

On how the team slowed Bakersfield's offense down:

Yeah, we really needed that one. I think the gameplan coming in tonight just the last few games the turnovers have kind of gotten to us, so gameplan was just to, you know, limit our turnovers and keep that puck moving forward and have those quick transitions and keep that going into their zone and I thought we did a pretty good of that especially right off the start.

On how the team built momentum from special teams:

Yeah, we had a huge kill to start there and like you said, the power play, we didn't score, obviously, but when they're snapping it around like that it gives us momentum. We can keep feeding off that and we were able to do that.

On if he ever looks at the shot total during a game:

Personally, I don't look up and focus on that too much, but I've noticed the last few games Dos (Dostal) has really been getting peppered and like I said, our gameplan just trying to limit that, limit the time in our d-zone, and make it a little easier on Dosty. I thought we did a pretty good job of that too.

On what the team needs to do tomorrow against the Ontario Reign:

Get some rest here and just same mindset, same game plan. Just keep that transition quick and get it out of our zone, play in the o-zone and keep it around their net. Ontario is a good team- they've had our number this year so they've got some good offensive guys. So, we've just got to play real hard on the d-zone.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.