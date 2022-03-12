Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 7-4

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Cameron Hughes and Jack Studnicka each recorded three points while Victor Berglund picked up two of his own, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders, 7-4, on Saturday night. The P-Bruins led by one heading into the second period, but gave up four consecutive goals in the span of 1:58, two of which came on the power play for Bridgeport. Providence went two-for-six on the power play and two-for-four on the penalty kill.

- Cameron Hughes scored a goal and added two assists for his third three-point game of the season. Hughes has recorded at least one point in 11 of his last 13 games and has 20 points (7G, 13A) during that span.

- Jack Studnicka picked up three assists. Tonight marks the third time this season that he has recorded three or more points. Studnicka has recorded 13 points (3G, 10A) in his last seven games.

- Victor Berglund scored a goal and added an assist for his fourth multi-point game of the year. He has six points (2G, 4A) in his last six contests.

- Chris Wagner scored his 12th goal of the season. Wagner has recorded five points (3G, 2A) in his last six games.

- Justin Brazeau scored his 10th goal of the season and Joona Koppanen recorded the assist. Koppanen has picked up an assist in three straight games.

- The P-Bruins will remain in Providence, Rhode Island for a rematch with the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, March 13 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

SPRINGFIELD 55 69 (.627)

PROVIDENCE 50 62 (.620)

HARTFORD 50 61 (.610)

CHARLOTTE 57 66 (.579)

HERSHEY 56 63 (.563)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 55 56 (.509)

BRIDGEPORT 56 53 (.473)

LEHIGH VALLEY 53 48 (.453)

NEXT GAME 1st 2nd 3rd Final

BRIDGEPORT 2 4 1 7

PROVIDENCE 3 0 1 4

