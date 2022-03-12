Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today.

Forward Rasmus Kupari was recalled from the Reign by the LA Kings (NHL).

Defenseman Christian Wolanin was recalled from the Reign by the LA Kings (NHL).

Forward Nikita Pavlychev was recalled to Ontario from Greenville (ECHL).

Defenseman Kevin Lohan was signed to a PTO agreement.

Forward Loren Ulett was signed to a PTO agreement.

Kupari, 21, a former first-round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, returns to the Kings, where he has appeared in 37 games this season, scoring nine points (3-6=9). Kupari posted eight points in 15 games with Ontario on five goals and three assists.

Wolanin, 26, also returns to LA where he has suited up for seven games this year and scored two points (1-1=2). The blueliner, originally selected in the fourth-round by the Ottawa Senators in 2015, has 11 assists in 24 games with Ontario this season.

Pavlychev, 24, has earned 28 points with Greenville this season in 33 games on 13 goals and 15 assists. The former seventh-round selection by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015 has also appeared in five games with the Reign this year and has two points (1-1=2).

Lohan, 28, has served as the captain of the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears this season, seeing action in 50 games while posting seven points (2-5=7). Lohan previously made his AHL debut with the Syracuse Crunch earlier this season, appearing in one contest.

Ulett, 27, is in his fourth pro season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. In 52 games this season, Ulett has 16 points (9-7=16).

