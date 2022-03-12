Heat Rally for Shootout Win Friday in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - With multi-point efforts from Jakob Pelletier, Matthew Phillips and Juuso Valimaki, the Stockton Heat (33-9-4-1) erased a pair of two-goal, third-period deficits en route to a 6-5 shootout win over the San Jose Barracuda (18-28-2-1) Friday at the SAP Center.

A scoreless first period played out before an explosive second that saw the teams trade goals throughout, with the Barracuda taking a 3-2 lead into the second intermission. Joachim Blichfeld lit the lamp 2:07 into the second stanza before Emilio Pettersen responded 27 seconds later to tie the game at one. Evan Weinger then pushed the home team ahead once again at the 4:53 mark, but the lead was short lived as Pelletier found the back of the net 1:12 later.

Artemi Kniazev put San Jose ahead by a pair with his goals late in the second and early in the third, but Mark Simpson responded with a score to put Stockton back within striking distance at the 5:24 mark. The Barracuda added to their lead less than a minute later, John Leonard restoring the two-goal edge before Walker Duehr countered with a lamp-lighter of his own. Phillips then played hero late in regulation, banging home a loose puck with just 1:39 remaining to push the game to overtime.

After a scoreless 3-on-3 set, Stockton stole the extra point with a 4-for-6 performance in the shootout, goals from Justin Kirkland, Glenn Gawdin, Connor Zary and Johannes Kinnvall, respectively, to seal the win in the six-round battle.

NOTABLE

Emilio Pettersen pushed his scoring streak to three games with his second period goal, his second profession three-game point run and first since early March of the 2020-21 season.

Jakob Pelletier's 20th goal of the season made him the fourth Heat rookie to hit the 20-goal mark all-time, joining Mark Jankowski (27), Andrew Mangiapane (20) and Spencer Foo (20), and he's one of two AHL rookies with 20 or more goals on the campaign (Alexander Holtz, Utica - 21).

Mark Simpson notched his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist, both coming in the past month.

Walker Duehr extended his goal-scoring streak to three games with his third period goal.

Stockton has won five of six games decided in shootouts this season.

The Heat have won eight consecutive games against San Jose at the SAP Center.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-3

STK PK - 1-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Artemi Kniazev (2g,1a)

Second - John Leonard (1g,2a)

Third - Jakob Pelletier (1g,1a)

GOALIES

W - Adam Werner (20 saves on 25 shots faced, 3 saves on 6 shootout attempts)

SOL - Zachary Emond (33 saves on 38 shots faced, 2 saves on 6 shootout attempts)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Barracuda wrap their home-and-home Saturday at Stockton Arena, a 6 p.m. puck drop.

