Luke Witkowski Recalled by Detroit

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Witkowski joined the Red Wings for the first time this season on Dec. 7 and has since been sent back to the NHL club seven times now. Witkowski, 31, is in search of his first NHL game since Nov. 1, 2019. From 2017-19, the blueliner spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5-6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 131 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes. Witkowski has spent eight years in the AHL with Syracuse and Grand Rapids, registering 54 points (12-42-54) and 681 penalty minutes in 304 contests. Through 43 games this season with the Griffins, the Holland, Mich., native has seven points (3-4-7), 62 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.