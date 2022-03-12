Colorado Nets Three in Third to Top Canucks, 3-1

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Dylan Sikura, Kiefer Sherwood and Martin Kaut each found the back of the net in the third period, as the Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-1 on Friday. Goaltender Justus Annunen stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced to collect his 21st win of the season. The victory was the Eagles third straight, helping Colorado maintain sole possession of third place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

The first period saw Abbotsford dominate the shot count, outshooting the Eagles 19-5 in the opening 20 minutes of play. Each team would go 0-for-1 on the power play and head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

Colorado would push back in the second period, outshooting Abbotsford 10-7 in the middle frame, as the Eagles failed to cash in on their second power play of the contest while the Canucks were stymied on a pair of opportunities on the man-advantage.

Still scoreless as the puck dropped on the third period, a Colorado power play would see Sikura bury a wrister from the right-wing circle to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 7:49 mark of the final frame.

The lead would grow when a 3-on-2 rush set up Sherwood to belt a one-timer from the left-wing circle past Abbotsford goalie Spencer Martin to put Colorado on top, 2-0 with 8:54 remaining in the contest.

The Canucks would slice the deficit in half when a 5-on-3 power play was amplified with Martin on the bench in favor of the extra attacker. The numerical superiority would manifest itself in a Phil Di Giuseppe one-timer from the right-wing circle that would light the lamp and trim the Eagles lead to 2-1 at the 17:51 mark of the period.

Now possessing just a one-goal advantage, and with Martin still on the bench, Colorado would seal the game when Kaut sailed a shot from the top of his own crease into the vacant net to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead with only 11 seconds left to play.

Colorado was outshot in the contest 35-22, as the Eagles finished the night 1-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

