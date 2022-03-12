Admirals Stop Wolves in Shoot-Out

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Connor Ingram stopped 32 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five shooters to guide the Admirals to a 2-1 shootout win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

With the game knotted at one after 65 minutes of play, Ads Captain Cole Schneider scored in the shoot-outs first round and that was followed by three straight misses. Stefan Noesen scored in the third round to keep the Wolves alive, but Milwaukee's Graham Knott went top shelf with a backhand to put the Ads on the precipice. Chicago's Maxim Letunov lost control of the puck on the final attempt and the Ads skated out with the victory.

The win capped a season long-seven-game home stand for the Admirals, who posted a 4-1-1-1 mark in that stretch. It was also the fifth time in the past seven games that Milwaukee needed beyond regulation to decide a winner.

The win for Ingram was his 24th on the season, which is tied for the most in the AHL.

The Wolves would earn the only goal of the first period when Noesen scored his AHL-leading 31st goal of the season with 1:27 remaining in the opening stanza.

Tommy Novak would level the score for the Admirals at 6:44 of the second period. The play started when Jeremy Davies carried the puck into the Chicago zone and took shot from the top of the left circle that was stopped by Wolves goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Rocco Grimaldi collected the rebound and passed it through the crease to a crashing Novak, who went to one knee to score his third of the season.

The goal extended Novak's scoring streak to six games, while Davies' assist was his fifth straight game with at least a point.

The Admirals and Wolves will finish up their home-and-home set this coming Wednesday at 7 pm at the Allstate Arena. The next Ads home game will be one week from tonight, March 19 when they take on the Texas Stars at 6 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.