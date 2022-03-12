Admirals Stop Wolves in Shoot-Out
March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Connor Ingram stopped 32 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five shooters to guide the Admirals to a 2-1 shootout win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
With the game knotted at one after 65 minutes of play, Ads Captain Cole Schneider scored in the shoot-outs first round and that was followed by three straight misses. Stefan Noesen scored in the third round to keep the Wolves alive, but Milwaukee's Graham Knott went top shelf with a backhand to put the Ads on the precipice. Chicago's Maxim Letunov lost control of the puck on the final attempt and the Ads skated out with the victory.
The win capped a season long-seven-game home stand for the Admirals, who posted a 4-1-1-1 mark in that stretch. It was also the fifth time in the past seven games that Milwaukee needed beyond regulation to decide a winner.
The win for Ingram was his 24th on the season, which is tied for the most in the AHL.
The Wolves would earn the only goal of the first period when Noesen scored his AHL-leading 31st goal of the season with 1:27 remaining in the opening stanza.
Tommy Novak would level the score for the Admirals at 6:44 of the second period. The play started when Jeremy Davies carried the puck into the Chicago zone and took shot from the top of the left circle that was stopped by Wolves goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Rocco Grimaldi collected the rebound and passed it through the crease to a crashing Novak, who went to one knee to score his third of the season.
The goal extended Novak's scoring streak to six games, while Davies' assist was his fifth straight game with at least a point.
The Admirals and Wolves will finish up their home-and-home set this coming Wednesday at 7 pm at the Allstate Arena. The next Ads home game will be one week from tonight, March 19 when they take on the Texas Stars at 6 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022
- Reign Suffer Shutout to San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Burned by Heat, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Earn Comeback Win Saturday over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners Force Overtime In Series Finale With Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Rally Again in High-Scoring Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Score 6-1 Win over Belleville Senators - Manitoba Moose
- Islanders Score Seven in Win over Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- Studenic Propels Texas to Overtime Win over Tucson - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Crash in High Scoring Game, 6-5 Phantoms Final - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Stop Wolves in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Drop 3-2 Decision to Marlies in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Wild Down Silver Knights, Win 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Wild Down Silver Knights, Win 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Extend Point Streak to Nine Games - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Hold off Comets to Halt Skid - Rochester Americans
- Comets Lose Close Game to Americans, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Poulin Menace: Hat Trick Grants Pens 6-2 Win on Star Wars Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Fall, 4-1, on the Road in Iowa - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cross Scores 2nd OT Winner to Earn Split in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Rally for Point, Fall in OT 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Visit Syracuse for Matchup with Crunch - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Series Preview vs. Iowa - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Texas; Reassign Forward Riley Tufte - Texas Stars
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Rathbone Returns for Abbotsford, But Canucks Lose 3-1 to Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Stockton Eyes Weekend Sweep against San Jose Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Five-Game Road Trip with Visit to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Calen Addison to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Luke Witkowski Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #49: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dostal Does it All as Gulls Blank Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Extend Point Streak in 6-5 Shootout Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Start Weekend in Winnipeg with Shootout Win - Belleville Senators
- Heat Rally for Shootout Win Friday in San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Nets Three in Third to Top Canucks, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Lead Disappears, Moose Fall in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Top Admirals in Come-From-Behind, Shootout Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Fish Fry Frozen by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Fall Behind Late In Series Opener With Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wade Allison Powers Comeback Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.