Lead Disappears, Moose Fall in Shootout

The Manitoba Moose (29-17-2-2) faced off against the Belleville Senators (27-21-1-0) for a Friday evening clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 5-3 win against Rockford on March 3.

Manitoba got the scoring started 8:27 into the opening frame. Johnathan Kovacevic fired a shot on net that was redirected by Austin Poganski. The rebound popped free to Nick Hutchison who potted his first AHL goal to give the Moose a 1-0 lead. Belleville struck back three minutes later as Rourke Chartier tipped a Lassi Thomson point shot to tie the contest 1-1. The Moose reclaimed their lead in just 96 seconds. Nicholas Jones and Cole Maier streaked in on a two-on-oh before Maier buried the shot past Mads Sogaard for the 2-1 Moose lead. Mikhail Berdin ended the first frame with seven saves while Sogaard finished with nine of his own.

The second period saw the Moose push the lead to 3-1. Jeff Malott grabbed the disc behind the net and sent a backhand pass out front. Nelson Nogier took the puck and rifled it past Sogaard eight minutes into the frame. Belleville drew within a goal on a power play tally from Mark Kastelic. With the Moose on a late penalty kill, Andrew Agozzino tied the contest with his 16th of the season. The horn sounded to end the middle frame with the two teams tied 3-3 and the Moose leading 31-15 in shots.

Manitoba and Belleville battled to a draw in the third period. The Moose had the majority of the chances while outshooting Belleville 16-6, but neither side could find the go-ahead marker. The contest went into overtime and despite Belleville firing six shots on Berdin, the Moose netminder held the line with some excellent saves. The game continued to the shootout where Belleville netted three goals to Manitoba's one and ended the game with a 4-3 win. Berdin ended the contest with 24 saves in the loss. Sogaard captured the win and recorded 45 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Nick Hutchison (Click for full interview)

"I really liked out game from our group. I thought we were really hard all three periods. We were getting shots to the net. I don't know what the shots were but we out-chanced them pretty well. I think if we come back tomorrow with that same energy, that same forecheck and battle, we're going to be in a really good spot."

Statbook

Mikey Eyssimont played in his 200th AHL contest

Austin Poganski has three points (1G, 2A) his past two games

Johnathan Kovacevic has four points (1G, 3A) his past three games

Cole Maier has recorded five points (2G, 3A) his past four games

Nelson Nogier's third goal of the season is a new career high

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Belleville Senators at Canada Life Centre on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets for the homestand finale are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

