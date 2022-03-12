Belleville Sens Start Weekend in Winnipeg with Shootout Win

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators centre Rourke Chartier against the Manitoba Moose

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators centre Rourke Chartier against the Manitoba Moose(Belleville Senators)

WINNIPEG, MB - Rourke Chartier delivered his second shootout winner of the season and Mads Sogaard made a career-high 45 saves to help lift the red-hot Belleville Senators to a 4-3 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba opened the scoring as Nick Hutchinson jumped on a rebound with 11:25 left in the first frame. Moments later, Belleville tied the contest through a Rourke Chartier redirection after Egor Sokolov kept possession, forcing a turnover in the offensive zone. The tallying continued when the Moose broke in all alone to take a 2-1 lead on a 2-on-0 finish from Cole Maier, who capitalized on the cross-crease feed.

The second period began with Manitoba building on their advantage through Nelson Noiger at the 9:14 mark. Despite being outshot 20-7 in the stanza, Belleville managed to find the back of the net twice on the man advantage. Mark Kastelic brought the Senators back to within one, before Andrew Agozzino found the back of the net with just over 1:00 to play in the frame.

After a scoreless third, Belleville and Manitoba traded numerous changes in high-paced overtime. Ultimately, the Senators completed the comeback as Jake Lucchini, Egor Sokolov, and Roukre Chartier all scored on their shootout attempts.

With a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games, Belleville has taken possession of second place in the North Division, moving ahead of the Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket.

Sens on Special Teams

Power Play: 2/2 | Penalty Kill:3/3

Fast Facts

- Mads Sogaard made a career-high 45 saves in the win.

- Rourke Chartier scored in both regulation play and the shootout.

- Lassi Thomson and Egor Sokolov both had two assists.

- Zac Leslie collected his 100th career AHL assist.

- Andrew Agozzino extended his point streak to four games.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"I think the game really came down to special teams and Sogaard. Our power play was two-for-two and I thought the penalty kill was excellent, we got a great kill at the end of the game to get it to overtime and Sogaard was excellent. It wasn't our best game, I thought we had a lot of trouble with their forecheck over the course of the game, but we found a way to win and that's all that matters."

"You gain confidence and swagger as you win hockey games and climb the standings, and our team is feeling good about themselves."

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators return to action tomorrow night when they conclude their two-game road set with the Manitoba Moose. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with David Foot and Ross Levitan.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.