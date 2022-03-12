Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Calen Addison to Iowa
March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Addison, 21 (4/11/00), has recorded 17 points (3-14=17), 54 penalty minutes (PIM) and 52 shots on goal in 23 games with Iowa this season. He has appeared in 15 games with Minnesota in the 2021-22 season, tallying four points (2-2=4) in that span. He wears sweater No. 2 with Iowa.
Iowa plays at home against the Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Mar. 12. Minnesota hosts the Nashville Predators on Sunday, Mar. 13 at 6 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022
- Marlies Visit Syracuse for Matchup with Crunch - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Series Preview vs. Iowa - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Texas; Reassign Forward Riley Tufte - Texas Stars
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Rathbone Returns for Abbotsford, But Canucks Lose 3-1 to Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Stockton Eyes Weekend Sweep against San Jose Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Five-Game Road Trip with Visit to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Calen Addison to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Luke Witkowski Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #49: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dostal Does it All as Gulls Blank Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Extend Point Streak in 6-5 Shootout Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Start Weekend in Winnipeg with Shootout Win - Belleville Senators
- Heat Rally for Shootout Win Friday in San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Nets Three in Third to Top Canucks, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Lead Disappears, Moose Fall in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Top Admirals in Come-From-Behind, Shootout Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Fish Fry Frozen by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Fall Behind Late In Series Opener With Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wade Allison Powers Comeback Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.