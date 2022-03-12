Wolves Extend Point Streak to Nine Games
March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Stefan Noesen scored in the first period and the shootout, but it wasn't enough as the Milwaukee Admirals claimed a 2-1 shootout victory over the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at Panther Arena.
Noesen's first-period goal for the Wolves (34-10-4-5) was his 31st of the season, which ties him with Ontario's Martin Frk for tops in the American Hockey League.
After Milwaukee's Cole Schneider scored in the first round of the shootout, Noesen was forced to score in the third round in order to keep the Wolves. Noesen placed his shot between the skates of Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram.
In the fifth round, Milwaukee's Graham Knott scored to give the Admirals (30-21-4-3) the extra point.
Noesen scored the game's opening goal at 18:33 of the first. Working at the right point, Andrew Poturalski sent the puck into the left corner. It headed to the left half-wall and Noesen beat an Admirals defender to the puck and sent it to the corner. Jamieson Rees fought off a check, spied Noesen cutting toward the net and fed him a backhand pass for a quick chip.
Milwaukee pulled even on former Wolves center Tommy Novak's goal at 6:44 of the second. Wolves goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov rejected the Admirals' first two tries on the odd-man rush, but Novak tapped home the third attempt.
In overtime, Poturalski's wraparound move appeared to solve Ingram at the 3:30 mark. The Wolves poured on the ice to celebrate, but the referees declared no goal originally and the subsequent video review did not change the call.
The Wolves played two forwards short for the final 45 minutes after losing two forwards to injury in the first period. Wolves goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (4-0-1) rejected 27 of 28 shots in regulation and overtime while Ingram (24-13-5) posted 32 saves through overtime and stopped four of five in the shootout.
Chicago heads home to host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 3 p.m. Sunday for Papa Johns Family Sunday. The Wolves will wear their exclusive St. Patrick's Day jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco to benefit Easterseals and autism awareness, for the final time. To get the best tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or email a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
ADMIRALS 2, WOLVES 1 (SO)
Chicago 1 0 0 0 0 -- 1
Milwaukee 0 1 0 0 1 -- 2
First Period-1, Chicago, Noesen 31 (Rees, Poturalski), 18:33.
Penalties-None.
Second Period-2, Milwaukee, Novak 3 (Grimaldi, Davies), 6:44;
Penalties-Leivo, Chicago (slashing), 7:15; Davies, Milwaukee (roughing), 15:04;
Third Period-None.
Penalties-Blujus, Milwaukee (slashing), 1:59; Knott, Milwaukee (roughing), 8:25; Smallman, Chicago (roughing), 8:25; Milwaukee (too many men, served by Afanasyev), 12:53.
Overtime-None.
Penalties-None.
Shootout-Chicago 1 (Poturalski NG, Smith NG, Noesen G, Cotton NG, Letunov NG); Milwaukee 2 (Schneider G, Glass NG, Novak NG, Davies NG, Knott G). Shots on goal-Chicago 10-9-8-6-0-33; Milwaukee 7-12-5-3-1-29. Power plays-Chicago 0-3; Milwaukee 0-1. Goalies-Chicago, Kochetkov (27-28); Milwaukee, Ingram (32-33). Referees-Cody Beach and Casey Terreri. Linesmen-Caleb Apperson and Jonathan Sladek.
