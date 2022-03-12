Amerks Hold off Comets to Halt Skid

(Utica, NY) - Rookie forward Linus Weissbach scored the game-winning goal 8:30 into the third period before the Rochester Americans (28-23-3-2) hung on for a 3-2 victory over the first-place Utica Comets (34-12-6-0) Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center.

SCORING SUMMARY 1 2 3 OT SO FINAL

Rochester 1 1 1 -- -- 3

Utica 0 1 1 -- -- 2

With the win, Rochester's fourth of the campaign against the Comets, the Amerks have earned at least one point in eight of their last 16 games overall. Rochester also improved to 10-10-1-3 over the last 24 matchups in Utica.

Along with Weissbach's 11th goal of the season, Lukas Craggs and Jimmy Schuldt both scored their second and third tallies, respectively. Ben Holmstrom, Jack Doremus, JJ Peterka, and Arttu Ruotsalainen all were credited with assists in the victory.

Goaltender Aaron Dell pushed his record on the campaign to 9-4-1 as he stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced, which included 13 in the opening 20 minutes of play. In 12 of his 15 appearances this season, he has made 25 or more saves while also averaging 30 shots-against.

Aarne Talvitie and Ryan Schmelzer both scored in the second and third periods, respectively, for Utica while goaltender Akira Schmid (17-4-3) suffered just his fourth loss of the season. The loss was Schmid's first since Feb. 25.

After the Comets evened the score at two 4:53 into the third period, the Amerks, who were outshot 35-19, countered back to retake the lead four minutes later with Weissbach's marker.

As it seemed Utica was going to take its first lead of the contest, Dell stopped Samuel Laberge on a breakaway.

Following the save, Ruotsalainen skated up the ice before he sent Peterka down the left wall into offensive zone. As Peterka reached the outside of the circle, he dished a one-time feed for Weissbach to hammer home to restore the Amerks' advantage.

With his secondary helper, Ruotsalainen has tallied 31 points on 12 goals and 19 assists to start the calendar year while Peterka has netted 27 points (9+18) in 27 games over that same span.

Despite Utica being awarded a late power-play in the final minute of regulation and facing a four-on-six situation as Schmid was pulled for an additional skater, Dell and the Amerks defense held on for the 3-2 victory to snap their four-game winless skid.

Rochester opened the scoring for the second time of the three-in-three weekend as Schuldt slipped a shot from the right circle between the legs of the Comets netminder unassisted just 2:38 into the contest.

The goal gives Schuldt four points (2+2) over his last four games.

The two clubs traded goals in the second and third periods of play, which ultimately included Weissbach's eventual game-winning goal 8:30 into the final frame.

The Amerks close out the weekend on Sunday, March 13 as they head to Upstate Medical University Arena for a 5:00 p.m. rematch against the Syracuse Crunch. All of the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

UTICA GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

Talvitie (9), Schmelzer (13) GOAL-SCORERS Schuldt (3), Craggs (2),

Weissbach (11 - GWG)

Schmid - 16/19 (L) GOALTENDERS Dell - 33/35 (W)

0-4 POWER-PLAY 0-2

2-2 PENALTY KILL 4-4

35 SHOTS ON GOAL 19

