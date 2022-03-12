Amerks Hold off Comets to Halt Skid
March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Utica, NY) - Rookie forward Linus Weissbach scored the game-winning goal 8:30 into the third period before the Rochester Americans (28-23-3-2) hung on for a 3-2 victory over the first-place Utica Comets (34-12-6-0) Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center.
SCORING SUMMARY 1 2 3 OT SO FINAL
Rochester 1 1 1 -- -- 3
Utica 0 1 1 -- -- 2
With the win, Rochester's fourth of the campaign against the Comets, the Amerks have earned at least one point in eight of their last 16 games overall. Rochester also improved to 10-10-1-3 over the last 24 matchups in Utica.
Along with Weissbach's 11th goal of the season, Lukas Craggs and Jimmy Schuldt both scored their second and third tallies, respectively. Ben Holmstrom, Jack Doremus, JJ Peterka, and Arttu Ruotsalainen all were credited with assists in the victory.
Goaltender Aaron Dell pushed his record on the campaign to 9-4-1 as he stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced, which included 13 in the opening 20 minutes of play. In 12 of his 15 appearances this season, he has made 25 or more saves while also averaging 30 shots-against.
Aarne Talvitie and Ryan Schmelzer both scored in the second and third periods, respectively, for Utica while goaltender Akira Schmid (17-4-3) suffered just his fourth loss of the season. The loss was Schmid's first since Feb. 25.
After the Comets evened the score at two 4:53 into the third period, the Amerks, who were outshot 35-19, countered back to retake the lead four minutes later with Weissbach's marker.
As it seemed Utica was going to take its first lead of the contest, Dell stopped Samuel Laberge on a breakaway.
Following the save, Ruotsalainen skated up the ice before he sent Peterka down the left wall into offensive zone. As Peterka reached the outside of the circle, he dished a one-time feed for Weissbach to hammer home to restore the Amerks' advantage.
With his secondary helper, Ruotsalainen has tallied 31 points on 12 goals and 19 assists to start the calendar year while Peterka has netted 27 points (9+18) in 27 games over that same span.
Despite Utica being awarded a late power-play in the final minute of regulation and facing a four-on-six situation as Schmid was pulled for an additional skater, Dell and the Amerks defense held on for the 3-2 victory to snap their four-game winless skid.
Rochester opened the scoring for the second time of the three-in-three weekend as Schuldt slipped a shot from the right circle between the legs of the Comets netminder unassisted just 2:38 into the contest.
The goal gives Schuldt four points (2+2) over his last four games.
The two clubs traded goals in the second and third periods of play, which ultimately included Weissbach's eventual game-winning goal 8:30 into the final frame.
The Amerks close out the weekend on Sunday, March 13 as they head to Upstate Medical University Arena for a 5:00 p.m. rematch against the Syracuse Crunch. All of the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
UTICA GAMECENTER ROCHESTER
Talvitie (9), Schmelzer (13) GOAL-SCORERS Schuldt (3), Craggs (2),
Weissbach (11 - GWG)
Schmid - 16/19 (L) GOALTENDERS Dell - 33/35 (W)
0-4 POWER-PLAY 0-2
2-2 PENALTY KILL 4-4
35 SHOTS ON GOAL 19
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022
- Reign Suffer Shutout to San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Burned by Heat, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Earn Comeback Win Saturday over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners Force Overtime In Series Finale With Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Rally Again in High-Scoring Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Score 6-1 Win over Belleville Senators - Manitoba Moose
- Islanders Score Seven in Win over Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- Studenic Propels Texas to Overtime Win over Tucson - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Crash in High Scoring Game, 6-5 Phantoms Final - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Stop Wolves in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Drop 3-2 Decision to Marlies in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Wild Down Silver Knights, Win 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Wild Down Silver Knights, Win 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Extend Point Streak to Nine Games - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Hold off Comets to Halt Skid - Rochester Americans
- Comets Lose Close Game to Americans, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Poulin Menace: Hat Trick Grants Pens 6-2 Win on Star Wars Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Fall, 4-1, on the Road in Iowa - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cross Scores 2nd OT Winner to Earn Split in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Rally for Point, Fall in OT 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Visit Syracuse for Matchup with Crunch - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Series Preview vs. Iowa - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Texas; Reassign Forward Riley Tufte - Texas Stars
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Rathbone Returns for Abbotsford, But Canucks Lose 3-1 to Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Stockton Eyes Weekend Sweep against San Jose Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Five-Game Road Trip with Visit to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Calen Addison to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Luke Witkowski Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #49: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dostal Does it All as Gulls Blank Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Extend Point Streak in 6-5 Shootout Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Start Weekend in Winnipeg with Shootout Win - Belleville Senators
- Heat Rally for Shootout Win Friday in San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Nets Three in Third to Top Canucks, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Lead Disappears, Moose Fall in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Top Admirals in Come-From-Behind, Shootout Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Fish Fry Frozen by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Fall Behind Late In Series Opener With Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wade Allison Powers Comeback Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Hold off Comets to Halt Skid
- Amerks Drop Fifth Straight at Home in 3-2 Loss to Crunch
- Global Recycling Day, Presented by Sunnking and in Partnership with Monroe County, Set for March 18
- Amerks Tripped up by Rocket
- Irish Night Returns this Friday against Syracuse