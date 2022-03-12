Moose Score 6-1 Win over Belleville Senators

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (30-17-2-2) rematched with the Belleville Senators (27-22-1-0) for a Saturday evening clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 4-3 shootout loss to Belleville the previous evening.

Manitoba got the scoring started in the opening frame. Mikey Eyssimont found Johnathan Kovacevic with a pass from below the goal line. The defenceman walked in and fired a bullet past Mads Sogaard for his ninth of the season and a Moose 1-0 lead. That goal would be the only scoring of the first period, as the horn sounded to draw the frame to a close. Arvid Holm stopped all five Belleville shots he faced, while Sogaard finished with 12 saves of his own.

The second period saw the Senators tie the game before the period was a minute old as Roby Jarventie ripped a shot past Holm on the power play. The Moose reclaimed their lead with a tally from Cole Maier. Nicholas Jones swatted the puck out front and Maier ripped it through traffic to push the Moose back ahead 2-1. Three minutes later the Moose added to their lead with a goal from Mikey Eyssimont. Manitoba kept the pressure on and made it 4-1 47 seconds later with the second goal in as many games from Nick Hutchison. After 40 minutes of play Manitoba led 4-1 and was ahead 23-14 in shots.

Manitoba pressed the advantage with a tally in the third from Jeff Malott. Austin Poganski fired a shot on goal and the rebound kicked out to Malott, whose 16th of the season gave the Moose a 5-1 lead. The goal also spelled the end of the night for Sogaard, as Logan Flodell came in for a relief appearance. Malott potted his second of the game with a couple minutes left to ice the game by a score of 6-1. Holm ended the contest with 18 saves and the victory. Sogaard was tagged with the loss and recorded 20 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Jimmy Oligny (Click for full interview)

"I really liked out game from our group. I thought we were really hard all three periods. We were getting shots to the net. I don't know what the shots were but we out-chanced them pretty well. I think if we come back tomorrow with that same energy, that same forecheck and battle, we're going to be in a really good spot."

Statbook

Johnathan Kovacevic tallied seven points (2G, 5A) his past four games

Kovacevic recorded his first AHL three-point (1G, 2A) game

Austin Poganski has four points (1G, 3A) his past three games

Cole Maier has recorded six points (3G, 3A) his past five games

Nicholas Jones has assists in consecutive games

Mikey Eyssimont (1G, 1A) recorded his third multi-point game of the season

What's Next?

The Moose head on the road to tangle with with the Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.