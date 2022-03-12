Barracuda Burned by Heat, 6-3

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Stockton, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (18-29-2-1) gave up four goals in the third period on Saturday night at the Stockton Arena and would fall, 6-3, to the Stockton Heat (34-9-4-1). After the loss, the Barracuda are 1-4-1-1 against the Heat this year.

- Jasper Weatherby (3) scored in the first period while on the man-advantage. Weatherby has three goals over his last three games, all on the power-play.

- Jake McGrew (9) ended an 11-game goalless drought with a second-period strike.

- Lane Pederson (3) notched a power-play goal, and now has seven points (3+4=7) in seven games with the Barracuda this season.

- After going 2-for-4 on the power-play on Saturday, the Barracuda have now scored multiple power-play goals in five of their last seven games (12/28=49%).

- Emilio Pettersen (7, 8) scored twice, including a penalty shot goal in the third period. It was the second penalty shot opportunity against the Barracuda this year, and the first goal. All-time, 'Cuda goalies are 7-for-10 on penalty shots.

- Dustin Wolf (25-4-3) made 30 saves to improve to 5-0 against the Barracuda this year.

The Barracuda return to the SAP Center on Tues. March 22 to take on the Stockton Heat. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to the 4,200-seat, two-story spectator arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

