Marlies Visit Syracuse for Matchup with Crunch

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies head to Syracuse on Saturday evening for a battle with the Crunch. The two teams last met on December 15th in Toronto when Syracuse won 4-2.

Syracuse is coming off of a 3-2 win over Rochester on Friday, while the Marlies are coming off of a 3-2 loss to Utica. The Crunch are 5-3-2-0 in their last 10, while the Marlies are 3-7-0-0. The Marlies have lost three straight, and will be looking to get back in the win column on Saturday night.

A player to watch on the Marlies side is Curtis Douglas. Douglas has six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in his last four games. On defence, Joseph Duszak has 39 points (6 goals, 33 assists) in 39 games so far this season. On the Syracuse side, Gabriel Dumont leads the way with 46 points.

Puck drops at 7:00pm EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.