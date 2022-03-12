Studenic Propels Texas to Overtime Win over Tucson

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won their third straight game Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 3-2 in overtime over the Tucson Roadrunners thanks to a game-winning goal from Marian Studenic in the extra period.

Cole Hults gave Tucson the lead on their first shot just 18 seconds into the game when he snapped a shot past Matt Jurusik from the point. The Roadrunners outshot the Stars 11-8 in the opening frame and led 1-0 after one.

Texas had four power play opportunities in the middle period and finally found a way to beat Ivan Prosvetov, when Tanner Kero redirected a sharp angle shot from Riley Damiani into the net with 4:31 left. The Stars outshot the Roadrunners 11-2 in the period as the teams skated into the final frame tied 1-1.

Fredrik Karlstrom completed a fancy passing play in front of the Tucson net with his 12th goal of the year to put the Stars in front 6:37 into the third period, but the Roadrunners tied the game on their only power play when Travis Barron swept home a rebound with 39 seconds left in regulation.

Studenic cut through the slot and lifted a backhander past Prosvetov with 1:18 left in overtime to give Texas its third straight home win for the first time this season. Jurusik stopped 23 of 25 shots to earn his eighth win.

Texas now hits the road for four straight games away from Cedar Park, starting Wednesday and Friday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

