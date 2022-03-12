Roadrunners Force Overtime In Series Finale With Texas Stars
March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Cedar Park, Texas - The Tucson Roadrunners wrapped up their five-game road trip Saturday night, with the second of two meetings with the Texas Stars at the H-E-B Center. Tucson once again jumped out to an early lead, before falling behind 2-1 in the third period. The Roadrunners tied the game at 2-2 with just 39 seconds remaining in regulation but fell in overtime by a score of 3-2. Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov tallied 22 saves for Tucson in his ninth-straight appearance, and fourth start against Texas on the season.
DON'T OVERLOOK IT
HULTS HUSTLES FOR A GOAL - Tucson defenseman Cole Hults set a new Roadrunners franchise record for fastest goal to start a game Saturday night against the Texas Stars. The score came just 18 seconds into the first period, breaking the previous record set by Mike Carcone in the first game of the road trip on March 2. The 23-year-old leads all active Tucson defensemen in goals with four.
THEY SAID IT
"I thought we played really hard, not only tonight but the whole weekend. That's the Roadrunners hockey that we have. Unfortunately, we didn't get the points but we'll take one tonight. That's huge moving forward for this playoff. We'll take it with a grain of salt, move forward, and keep playing how we did."
Roadrunners forward Travis Barron on the strong effort by Tucson to force overtime with the Texas Stars in Saturday night's matchup at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park.
THE RUNDOWN
The Roadrunners continued their trend of setting the tone early, as they opened the scoring for the seventh time in eight games. The goal was scored just 18 seconds into the contest by Cole Hults for his fourth of the season, leading all active Tucson defenseman. The score also set a Roadrunners franchise record for the fastest goal to open a game, breaking the previous record of 22 seconds accomplished by Mike Carcone in the first game of the road trip on March 2. The rest of the opening frame featured the usual high energy and physicality brought in meetings between Tucson and Texas, but the score remained at 1-0 for the start of the second period. After the fastest goal to start a game in Roadrunners history, the following 35:11 of action was without a goal. The Stars snapped that streak with a goal on their fourth power-play of the contest. The man-advantage came after Boko Imama's team-leading eighth fight of the season for Tucson, as he took on Alex Petrovic for the Stars. Overall, Texas went on each of the first five power-plays in the game. The Stars took their first lead of the night with 13:23 remaining in the third period, their first five-on-five goal in the contest. With just 39 seconds left to play in regulation and their own net empty, Travis Barron scored on Tucson's first power-play of the game to tie the score at 2-2. The final 39 seconds were without a goal, as Tucson and Texas headed to overtime for the first time since the Second Round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. With 1:18 still to play in the extra three-on-three period, Texas buried the overtime game winner for their second-straight 3-2 victory over Tucson.
The Roadrunners will return home for a three-game set with the San Jose Barracuda. The series opener is set for Wednesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. MST, with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. MST on Fox Sports 1450AM with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles. Then, "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will have all the action live from the Tucson Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022
- Reign Suffer Shutout to San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Burned by Heat, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Earn Comeback Win Saturday over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners Force Overtime In Series Finale With Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Rally Again in High-Scoring Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Score 6-1 Win over Belleville Senators - Manitoba Moose
- Islanders Score Seven in Win over Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- Studenic Propels Texas to Overtime Win over Tucson - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Crash in High Scoring Game, 6-5 Phantoms Final - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Stop Wolves in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Drop 3-2 Decision to Marlies in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Wild Down Silver Knights, Win 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Wild Down Silver Knights, Win 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Extend Point Streak to Nine Games - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Hold off Comets to Halt Skid - Rochester Americans
- Comets Lose Close Game to Americans, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Poulin Menace: Hat Trick Grants Pens 6-2 Win on Star Wars Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Fall, 4-1, on the Road in Iowa - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cross Scores 2nd OT Winner to Earn Split in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Rally for Point, Fall in OT 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Visit Syracuse for Matchup with Crunch - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Series Preview vs. Iowa - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Texas; Reassign Forward Riley Tufte - Texas Stars
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Rathbone Returns for Abbotsford, But Canucks Lose 3-1 to Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Stockton Eyes Weekend Sweep against San Jose Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Five-Game Road Trip with Visit to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Calen Addison to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Luke Witkowski Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #49: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dostal Does it All as Gulls Blank Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Extend Point Streak in 6-5 Shootout Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Start Weekend in Winnipeg with Shootout Win - Belleville Senators
- Heat Rally for Shootout Win Friday in San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Nets Three in Third to Top Canucks, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Lead Disappears, Moose Fall in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Top Admirals in Come-From-Behind, Shootout Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Fish Fry Frozen by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Fall Behind Late In Series Opener With Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wade Allison Powers Comeback Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.