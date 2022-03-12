Belleville Sens Split Series in Manitoba After 6-1 Loss to Moose
March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker (left) vs. the Manitoba Moose
(Belleville Senators)
WINNIPEG, MB - The Belleville Senators concluded their season series against the Manitoba Moose with a 6-1 loss at Canada Life Centre on Saturday night.
Manitoba opened the scoring 7:17 into the contest through defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic, who provided the Moose with a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.
Early in the second period, Roby Jarventie tied the game converting on a 4-on-3 power play. Manitoba finished the period out strong, notching three unanswered goals from Cole Maier, Mikey Eyssimont, and Nick Hutchison to give the Moose a 4-1 advantage.
The final frame saw Jeff Malott find the back of the net, increasing the score to 5-1 at the 5:44 mark of the stanza. This prompted newly signed rookie goaltender Logan Flodell to make his AHL debut relieving Mads Sogaard in net. Later in the period, Malott tallied his second of the game to solidify the win.
Sens on Special Teams
Power Play: 1/5 | Penalty Kill:6/6
Fast Facts
Mads Sogaard made 20 saves.
Logan Flodell made his AHL debut.
Roby Jarventie scored his 9th of the season.
Sound Bytes
Head Coach Troy Mann:
"Honestly, I just didn't like our game overall. The start was something that we were looking to change from last night and once they got the first goal, I thought we lost our mojo and never recovered. That was probably our worst game of the season overall, from our goaltending, to our defence, to our forwards, it just wasn't a great night for us".
"When you're having success, sometimes you might think the game might be a little bit easier and you forget about some of the details and habits that have brought you that success. If you look at our last six weeks, we went into tonight's game 12-4-1-0 in our last 16 games, which was a nice run to put us back in the playoff mix. Unfortunately, tonight, we just didn't have it."
Playoff Push:
With the Senators' six-game point streak ending tonight and a Toronto Marlies win, Belleville has moved back a spot to third place in the North Division.
On the Schedule:
The Belleville Senators return to action Tuesday night when they host the Utica Comets. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with Jack Miller and David Foot.
