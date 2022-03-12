Barracuda Extend Point Streak in 6-5 Shootout Loss

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-28-2-1) twice led by two goals in the third period on Friday at the SAP Center but the Stockton Heat (33-9-4-1) found a way to tie the game and win it in a shootout, 6-5. With the point earned, the Barracuda are now 3-0-1-1 over its last five games, the longest point streak of the year.

- John Leonard (17) scored and added a pair of assists, extending his point streak to five games (6+5=11).

- Joachim Blichfeld (18) scored on the power-play and now leads the Barracuda in points (33) and co-leads the club in goals. The tally was his ninth on the man-advantage which ranks second on the team and fifth in the AHL.

- Artemi Kniazev (4, 5) scored twice and added an assist for his first three-point game and multi-goal game of his career.

- Sasha Chmelevksi finished with three assists, marking the first three-helper night of his career. The third-year pro now has points in four-straight games (2+4=6).

- The Barracuda went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and did not give up a single shot.

- The Barracuda scored on all three shots it put on net in the second period and two of its first three shots in the third.

- After the six-round shootout loss, the Barracuda are now 2-1 in shootouts this season.

The Barracuda return to the SAP Center on Tues. March 22 to take on the Stockton Heat. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to the 4,200-seat, two-story spectator arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.