Crunch Drop 3-2 Decision to Marlies in Shootout
March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Toronto Marlies, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss moves the Crunch to 24-21-6-2 on the season and 1-0-0-1 in the four-game season series against the Marlies.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 14-of-15 shots before leaving the game with an injury early in the third period. Max Lagace went on to stop 10-of-11 shots in relief while going 0-for-2 in the shootout. Michael Hutchinson turned aside 35-of-37 shots in net for the Marlies and went 2-for-2 in the shootout. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
After a scoreless first period, the Marlies opened scoring just 27 seconds into the middle frame when Joey Anderson got ahead and beat Alnefelt on a shorthanded breakaway.
The Crunch evened the score with 1:04 remaining in the middle frame. Remi Elie skated down the left wing, deked around a defender and shoveled in a backhander from the slot.
Syracuse took the lead 5:36 into the third period when Daniel Walcott was down low to tip in Fredrik Claesson's left-point shot.
Toronto evened the game to eventually force overtime at the 12:18 mark of the third period. Anderson's shot was blocked, but Joseph Duszak found the loose puck and jammed it in near the right goal post.
After a scoreless overtime period, the game went to a shootout where Mikhail Abramov and Anderson scored in the first and second rounds, respectively, to give the Marlies the win.
The Crunch finish their three-in-three when they host the Rochester Americans tomorrow.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Alex Green is on a four-game points streak (2g, 3a)...The Crunch are 6-8 in overtime this season.
