Stockton Eyes Weekend Sweep against San Jose Saturday

Saturday, March 12, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (33-9-4-1; 1st Pacific) vs. San Jose Barracuda (18-28-2-1; 8th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

The Stockton Heat look to close out a weekend sweep of the San Jose Barracuda after earning a come-from-behind, 6-5 win in a shootout Friday at the SAP Center. The Heat were able to eliminate a pair of two-goal deficits in the final period of regulation to force overtime and eventually win in a shootout to push the team's point streak to four games.

50 FOR PHILLY

With a goal and an assist in Friday's win, Matthew Phillips pushed his season scoring total to a team-best 50 points for the season. Phillips is the first Heat skater to hit the 50-point mark since the 2018-19 season and is the seventh Heat skater to reach the milestone in team history. Phillips enters the 48th game of the season only seven points back of the team's single-season scoring record of 57 points set by Kenny Agostino in the 2015-16 season.

RARE FOR ROOKIES

Jakob Pelletier continued to show a hot hand with a two-point night on Friday, including his 20th goal of the season in addition to a helper. He's the fourth rookie in Heat history to find the back of the net 20 times, the first since Spencer Foo in the 2017-18 season. Mark Jankowski (27) and Andrew Mangiapane (20) in 2016-17 round out the 20-goal club among Heat first-year, 20-goal scorers.

JUST DUEH IT

Make it three consecutive games with a goal for Walker Duehr, the winger now with the longest scoring streak of his brief career. Duehr is up to 18 points on the year, second among Stockton rookies, with eight goals and 10 assists. Stockton is 7-0-0-0 on the year when Duehr lights the lamp.

WORKING OVERTIME

With Friday's win, the Heat now lead the season series against San Jose with a 5-1-0-0 record. Despite the crooked count for the campaign, Stockton has had to earn its keep in the most recent pair of meetings, winning last Saturday in overtime and last night in a six-round shootout. Five of Stockton's last nine games have required play beyond the 60 minutes of regulation, with the Heat winning four of those five contests.

CLOSING IN

The Heat have a chance to match the team's single-season wins record, Stockton earning 34 victories in back-to-back campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Heat enter tonight's game with 33 wins in the bank and are closing in on locking up the team's second-ever playoff berth, coming into Saturday with a 'Magic Number' of eight points to lock up a spot in the second season.

