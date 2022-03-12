Series Preview vs. Iowa

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights (22-19-3-1) continue their six-game road stint at Wells Fargo Arena, where they will take on the Iowa Wild (22-23-4-3) on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m. PT and Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson sits at sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchup, the Silver Knights record is 3-6-1-0.

Winning both contests this weekend would give the Silver Knights their 50th franchise win.

Rookie forward Maxim Marushev is ranked third in the AHL in number of shorthanded goals, with two of his six goals coming from penalty kills. His record on the season is 6G, 7A for a total of 13 points.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has been spending time up in the AHL with Henderson, where he has clocked 703:55 minutes during the 12 games he's played in, with the Silver Knights winning six of those contests. Patera's goals-against average is 2.73.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Iowa Wild are in sixth place in the Central Division, with a 2-6-1-1 record in their past ten matchups.

Rookie Marco Rossi leads the Wild point leaders with his 42 points (16G, 22A) in 44 games played. Rossi finds himself on the rookie leaderboard, ranking fourth in points, fifth in assists, and fifth in powerplay points (15).

Zane McIntyre is ranked ninth in AHL goaltender leaders, with a goals-against average of 2.23 in the 1288:23 minutes clocked during the 22 games he has played in the net. Of those contests, McIntyre has won 11 of them in the goal. He's successfully made 575 saves in 625 shots on goal.

LAST TIME AROUND

Henderson and Iowa met for a back-to-back two-game series at Orleans Arena on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28. The teams split the series, Iowa winning the first contest, 2-1, and Henderson winning the second, 6-5. In the former, the sole goal-scorer for the Silver Knights was Ben Jones in the first period. The second contest was inarguably the greatest comeback in franchise history for the Silver Knights, coming back in the final minutes from a three-point deficit to score four goals and take the win. Two of the five goals game from Colt Conrad and Jonas Rondbjerg in the first period, while the other four came in the third frame from Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Jones, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Jake Leschyshyn, who scored the game winner.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 37 points (20G, 17A)

*Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)

Ben Jones: 25 points (16G, 9A)

*Jake Leschyshyn: 24 points (12G, 12A)

*Jonas Rondbjerg: 32 points (11G, 12A)

Sven Baertschi: 22 points (12G, 10A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.