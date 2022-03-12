Comets Lose Close Game to Americans, 3-2

March 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets battled the Rochester Americans for the ninth time this season. Winning five times in the season series, Utica couldn't add to the win column, falling short 3-2 to Rochester on Saturday night at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

In the first period, the lone goal was scored by Rochester's Jimmy Schuldt at 2:38. The Comets led in shots on goal 13-3, but trail 1-0 throughout the first twenty minutes of regulation.

In the second period, the Comets got on the board at 6:43, with a beautiful shot coming from center Aarne Talvitie, who got some help from Joe Gambardella and Michael Vukojevic, tying the game 1-1. Later, at 13:40, Rochester would re-take the lead with a goal from Lukas Craggs, and after forty minutes of play, the Comets trail 2-1.

In the third period, at 4:53, the Comets would find the back of the net once again with some good passing coming from AJ Greer and Alexander Holtz, who would find Ryan Schmelzer in front of the net, to tie the game at 2-2. Linus Weissbach would soon find back of the net at 8:30, making it 3-2 Rochester. That was all the Americans needed to secure the victory as the Comets end the night defeated, 3-2.

The Comets are back in action Tuesday against Belleville at 7:00 PM on the road before heading to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to battle the Penguins. The team will return home on Monday night against the Cleveland Monsters on March 21st at 7:00PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.