Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Texas; Reassign Forward Riley Tufte

March 12, 2022







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Adam Scheel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Riley Tufte to Texas.

Scheel, 22, has appeared in 22 AHL games with Texas in 2021-22, posting a 7-6-6 record. The netminder has earned a .901 save percentage along with a 2.91 goals against average on the season. Scheel owns a career 11-13-7 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .905 SV% in 34 career regular-season AHL contests with Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a free agent on April 1, 2021.

Tufte, 23, has registered one goal (1-0=1) in 10 NHL games with Dallas this season. He has also logged nine hits, five shots on goal and four blocked shots with an average time on ice per game of 7:12. The forward made his NHL debut earlier this season on Nov. 13 against Philadelphia and scored his first career NHL goal for his first career NHL point on March 6 at Minnesota. Tufte has also skated in 37 AHL contests with Texas in 2021-22, earning 17 points (10-7=17) and sharing second on the team with a +8 plus/minus rating.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Minn., was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

