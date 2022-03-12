Hogs Top Admirals in Come-From-Behind, Shootout Win

Milwaukee, WI - The Rockford IceHogs (23-22-3-1) snapped a three-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 4-3 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals (29-21-4-3) Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The victory marked Rockford's AHL-leading seventh shootout win of the season.

Forward Michal Teply scored his league-leading fourth shootout goal of the year, while IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom blocked all three shots to improve his shootout record to a perfect 5-0 on the season.

But the victory didn't come easy as Rockford had to claw their way back late in the game. The Admirals wasted no time getting on the board first. Just 45 seconds into the contest, defenseman Jeremy Davies scored right off the draw from the right point to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

But the IceHogs quickly responded. After defenseman Matt Tennyson was called for interference, forward Evan Barratt capitalized on the power play with a shot just low to the near side post to tie the game 1-1 at 3:39 in the first period. It was Barrett's eighth goal of the season and third against Milwaukee.

But the second period was all Admirals. At 3:59, while Milwaukee was on the power play, Davies snuck one past the catching glove of Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom for his second goal of the night as the Admirals took a 2-1 lead.

On another power play later in the period, Milwaukee forward Rocco Grimaldi gave the Admirals a 3-1 lead after he went upstairs just off of the right hand circle for his team-leading 26th goal of the season.

The IceHogs then responded in a big way in the third period. Forward Brett Connolly scored on the power play to put Rockford within one at 7:46 in the closing frame. Then after a delayed penalty call on Milwaukee, forward Mike Hardman deflected a shot from Teply to tie the game 3-3 at 11:04. Hardman finished the night with two points and extended his point-streak to five games. From there the IceHogs never looked backed.

Rockford will now visit Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday and Tuesday to take on the Cleveland Monsters at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The two contests close out their four-game season series and both clubs hold 1-1-0 records against each other. The IceHogs hosted the Monsters on Jan. 14 & 15 at BMO Harris Bank Center with the IceHogs claiming the first game, 5-2, and the Monsters responding with a 5-4 victory in the second.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

