Warriors Celebrate Player's Performances with YARA Awards Night

MOOSE JAW, SK - With a dominant performance on the ice this season, Captain Lynden Lakovic was named the 2024/2025 Player of the Year at the annual Yara Awards Night. Through 47 games this season, Lakovic earned a career-high 27 goals and 58 points.

Even after missing nearly seven weeks of the season due to injury, Lakovic's third season with the Warriors was impressive enough to still earn him the Emerald Custom Creations 3-Stars Award, and the Tim Hortons Top Scorer Award.

For his work in the community and in particular with Moose Jaw Minor Hockey, Lakovic also took home the Moose Jaw Co-op Humanitarian of the Year Award.

19-year-old defenceman, Aiden Ziprick, was named the Safeway Top Defenceman after setting a new career-high of 12 goals and 48 points through 68 games. Ziprick eclipsed his previous career high of nine points only nineteen games into the season.

First-year defenceman, Nolan Paquette, was recognized for his achievements both on the ice and in the classroom with the Ms. Rose-Mary Hartney Scholastic Achievement Award.

Following an impressive rookie campaign with seven goals and 18 points through 60 games, Riley Thorpe was named the JGL Rookie of the Year.

After rocketing to popularity after his dominant performance in his first WHL start against Everett in October, rookie goaltender Josh Banini was the recipient of the Yara Fans Choice Award. Also setting a career-high with 17 goals and 46 points through 68 games, and amassing only ten penalty minutes, the pride of Cumberland House, Saskatchewan, Pavel McKenzie was named the C&E Mechanical Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Also setting a new career high, 19-year-old forward, Ethan Semeniuk, was named the Conexus Credit Union Cody Smuk Unsung Hero. Semeniuk tallied 14 goals and 28 points through 53 games.

After scoring the first goal of the 2024/2025 WHL Season, defenceman Connor Schmidt continued his impressive sophomore season. Schmidt added nine additional goals for a total of nine goals and 23 points through 68 games. His effort on the ice got him recognized with the Mark MacKay Hustle and Hardest Working Warrior Award.

18-year-old defenceman, Brady Ness, was named Andy's Transmission Most Improved player. In addition to setting a new career high, Ness was also named to the leadership group late in the season.

Congratulations to this year's winners.

