Blades Locked At Sixth Place In The Eastern Conference After Hard Fought Battle Against Raiders

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Prince Albert, SK - In a year where many doubted the heights the Saskatoon Blades could reach, the Bridge City Bunch were in the East Division title race until the very last whistle of their regular season.

The Blades dropped their regular season finale Saturday at the Art Hauser Centre 4-3 against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Raiders clinched the 2025 East Division banner with the victory. Despite the defeat, the Blades young core is headed to the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien at sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The trio of Cooper Williams, David Lewandowski, and Hunter Laing shined again for the Blades. Williams finished his 16-year-old rookie season with 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points in 68 games. Lewandowski recorded 15 goals and 24 assists in his 52-game rookie season, making more of a name for himself than he already had for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft in June. Laing set career-highs in goals (25), assists (23), and points (48) in 64 games. Veteran alternate captains Tyler Parr and Rowan Calvert, along with 20-year-old defenceman Grayden Siepmann chipped in on the scoresheet as well.

With an average age of 17.9 on their roster, the Blades are the youngest team to qualify for the postseason. The Blades finish the year with 82 points and a 37-23-4-4 record.

With the regular season now behind them, the Blades await to learn their first-round playoff opponent. The Blades either face the Calgary Hitmen or the Medicine Hat Tigers, with that matchup being determined Sunday night in their regular season finale.

Playoff tickets for games 3 and 4 at SaskTel Centre go on sale Monday, March 24 at 10:00am. The full Round 1 schedule will be released at a later date.

