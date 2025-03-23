T-Birds Flag Down the Americans

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Colton Gerrior's last minute power play goal was the difference as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Tri-City Americans, 3-2, Sunday at the Toyota Center to wrap up the 2024-25 regular season. This was the resumption of the March 11th suspended game that was halted early in the second period due to an on ice emergency medical situation involving a Tri-City player. Next up for the T-Birds is the first round of the playoffs. The T-Birds are in Everett next Friday to play game one of their best-of-seven series against the Silvertips.

The win gives the Thunderbirds a four-game winning streak heading into the postseason. "That was the message going into the game," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We had a chance this weekend to get to thirty wins. To be able to sweep the weekend is a big accomplishment. We just want to be playing the right way going to the playoffs."

The game resumed with 18:55 left in the second period and Seattle leading, 2-0 off goals from Hayden Pakkala and Antonio Martorana. Tri-City scored late in the second period to pull within one then added an early third period power play goal to tie the game up at 2-2.

Gerrior's game winner came with just 36-seconds remaining. "Just on the power play, I think Hyde (Davidson) shot it from the point and I just got the rebound and went five-hole and it went in." explained the rookie of his fourth goal of the season.

The T-Birds were in position to win thanks to fifteen third period saves from goalie Grayson Malinoski, who took over in net from Scott Ratzlaff at the restart. "For a goalie to step in at the start of a second period, is a bit different," remarked O'Dette of his first year goalie's effort. "He did a really good job with it."

With the result of the game having no bearing on the postseason, Seattle rested their top three scorers, all three of their 20-year-olds and their three 19-year-olds as well. The average age of the T-Birds line up Sunday was 16.43 years old

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The T-Birds finish the regular season with a record of 30-33-4-1 The T-Birds final road record was 12-20-2-0, with nine of their road wins coming after January 1st.

The T-Birds finished the season with three straight winning months (6-5 in January, 6-3-1-0 in February and 6-2-1-0 in March).

Gerrior ended up scoring the T-Birds first goal of the regular season back on September 20th in Langley against the Vancouver Giants and scored the last goal of the regular season Sunday in Kennewick.

At 17 years old, Braeden Cootes finished the season as the team's leading scorer with 63 points. He's the youngest player to lead the team in scoring since Bret DeCecco did it 27 years ago.

