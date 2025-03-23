Chiefs Forward Cristall Wins Bob Clarke Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall has won the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL Top Scorer presented by Kubota Canada.

The 20-year-old Washington Capitals prospect led all WHL skaters with a blistering 48 goals and 84 assists for 132 points in just 57 games with the Chiefs and Kelowna Rockets.

This marks the second-highest point total of any WHL skater in the past decade, trailing only Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), who tallied 143 points (71G-72A) in 2022-23.

Cristall closes the campaign sitting first in points per game (2.32) and second in goals and assists.

The Burnaby, B.C. product registered five or more points in seven contests, highlighted by a three-goal, four-assist performance against the Wenatchee Wild on January 11, 2025.

Cristall immediately laid the groundwork for a special season when he returned to Kelowna after tying for the Capitals NHL preseason scoring lead with three points (2G-1A) in four games.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound winger went on a tremendous 15-game point streak that saw him pot 40 points (16G-24A) from October 19 through November 30, 2024.

Originally selected by Kelowna with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall leaves the Okanagan as one of the greatest players in Rockets history, ranking second in all-time scoring with 340 points (135G-205A) in 219 regular season games.

Spokane traded for the coveted forward at the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline.

Seventy-two of Cristall's points (22G-50A) have come in a Chiefs jersey.

Cristall made more history on March 7, 2024, when he became the first WHL player of the 21st century to reach 400 career points.

He closes the regular season with 412 career points (157G-255A) in 248 regular-season games.

Cristall is the fourth Chiefs skater to earn the Bob Clarke Trophy, following Adam Beckman (2019-20), Mitch Holmberg (2013-14) and Stanley Cup champion Ray Whitney (1990-91).

The Washington Capitals selected Cristall 40th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract on July 27, 2023.

Cristall and the Chiefs now turn their attention to the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, where they'll battle for a third Ed Chynoweth Cup victory.

The Chiefs will kick off their first-round series against the Vancouver Giants on the road before returning to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 2.

The Bob Clarke Trophy, named for the WHL and NHL legend, is awarded annually to the WHL's Top Scorer.

The Hockey Hall-of-Famer played two seasons in the WHL, capturing the WHL scoring title in both campaigns before graduating to a career with the Philadelphia Flyers that spanned more than 1,000 games, two Stanley Cup championships and three Hart Trophy wins for Most Valuable Player, among other awards.

The 1967-68 WHL season saw Clarke collect an astounding 168 points (51G-117A) in 59 appearances.

During the 1968-69 season, Clarke registered 137 points (51G-86A) in only 58 games as he helped his hometown Flin Flon Bombers claim the 1969 WHL Championship.

