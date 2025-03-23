Chiefs Forward Cristall Wins Bob Clarke Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall has won the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL Top Scorer presented by Kubota Canada.
The 20-year-old Washington Capitals prospect led all WHL skaters with a blistering 48 goals and 84 assists for 132 points in just 57 games with the Chiefs and Kelowna Rockets.
This marks the second-highest point total of any WHL skater in the past decade, trailing only Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), who tallied 143 points (71G-72A) in 2022-23.
Cristall closes the campaign sitting first in points per game (2.32) and second in goals and assists.
The Burnaby, B.C. product registered five or more points in seven contests, highlighted by a three-goal, four-assist performance against the Wenatchee Wild on January 11, 2025.
Cristall immediately laid the groundwork for a special season when he returned to Kelowna after tying for the Capitals NHL preseason scoring lead with three points (2G-1A) in four games.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound winger went on a tremendous 15-game point streak that saw him pot 40 points (16G-24A) from October 19 through November 30, 2024.
Originally selected by Kelowna with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall leaves the Okanagan as one of the greatest players in Rockets history, ranking second in all-time scoring with 340 points (135G-205A) in 219 regular season games.
Spokane traded for the coveted forward at the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline.
Seventy-two of Cristall's points (22G-50A) have come in a Chiefs jersey.
Cristall made more history on March 7, 2024, when he became the first WHL player of the 21st century to reach 400 career points.
He closes the regular season with 412 career points (157G-255A) in 248 regular-season games.
Cristall is the fourth Chiefs skater to earn the Bob Clarke Trophy, following Adam Beckman (2019-20), Mitch Holmberg (2013-14) and Stanley Cup champion Ray Whitney (1990-91).
The Washington Capitals selected Cristall 40th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract on July 27, 2023.
Cristall and the Chiefs now turn their attention to the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, where they'll battle for a third Ed Chynoweth Cup victory.
The Chiefs will kick off their first-round series against the Vancouver Giants on the road before returning to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 2.
The Bob Clarke Trophy, named for the WHL and NHL legend, is awarded annually to the WHL's Top Scorer.
The Hockey Hall-of-Famer played two seasons in the WHL, capturing the WHL scoring title in both campaigns before graduating to a career with the Philadelphia Flyers that spanned more than 1,000 games, two Stanley Cup championships and three Hart Trophy wins for Most Valuable Player, among other awards.
The 1967-68 WHL season saw Clarke collect an astounding 168 points (51G-117A) in 59 appearances.
During the 1968-69 season, Clarke registered 137 points (51G-86A) in only 58 games as he helped his hometown Flin Flon Bombers claim the 1969 WHL Championship.
Winners of the Bob Clarke Trophy (since 2003)
2023-24 Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors*
2022-23 Connor Bedard, Regina Pats*
2021-22 Arshdeep Bains, Red Deer Rebels
2020-21 Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE
2019-20 Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs
2018-19 Joachim Blichfeld, Portland Winterhawks
2017-18 Jayden Halbgewachs, Moose Jaw Warriors*
2016-17 Sam Steel, Regina Pats*
2015-16 Adam Brooks, Regina Pats
2014-15 Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland Winterhawks
2013-14 Mitch Holmberg, Spokane Chiefs
2012-13 Brendan Leipsic, Portland Winterhawks
Nicolas Petan, Portland Winterhawks (tie)
2011-12 Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans
2010-11 Linden Vey, Medicine Hat Tigers*
2009-10 Brandon Kozun, Calgary Hitmen*
2008-09 Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Vancouver Giants
2007-08 Mark Santorelli, Chilliwack Bruins
2006-07 Zach Hamill, Everett Silvertips
2005-06 Troy Brouwer, Moose Jaw Warriors
2004-05 Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings
2003-04 Tyler Redenbach, Swift Current Broncos
2002-03 Erik Christensen, Kamloops Blazers
* Also won CHL Top Scorer Award
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Rockets Finish Season With Road Loss To Giants - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Flag Down the Americans - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Finish Regular Season with Win over Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans regular season ends with loss to Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Forward Cristall Wins Bob Clarke Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada - WHL
- A Summary of the 2025 Everett Silvertips Team Awards - Everett Silvertips
- Celebrating the 2024-25 Team Award Winners - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tips Cap off Regular Season with OT Win in Wenatchee - Everett Silvertips
- Silvertips Blank Wild 5-0 on Fan Appreciation Night - Everett Silvertips
- Chiefs to Face Vancouver Giants in First Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants to Face Chiefs in Opening Round of WHL Playoffs - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Close out Regular Season with 4-3 Win over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 68 at Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans to meet Victoria Royals in first round of WHL Playoffs - Tri-City Americans
- Victoria Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Released - Victoria Royals
- First Round Playoff Schedule Set - Oil Kings vs. Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Conclude Regular Season with Ziemmer's OT Heroics - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season at Home against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Locked At Sixth Place In The Eastern Conference After Hard Fought Battle Against Raiders - Saskatoon Blades
- Kelowna Wins, 4-0, Over Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Americans' comeback falls just short against Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Celebrate Player's Performances with YARA Awards Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- T-Birds Push Past Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Drop Broncos in Regular Season Finale - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Put Up 10 In Front Of A Sold Out Crowd - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Close Out Regular Season With 4-3 Win Over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Wild Briefly Extend 2024-25 Season Saturday Before Falling in Overtime, 3-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- Preview: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.